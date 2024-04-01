  1. Skip to content
SocietyColombia

Thousands risk brutal crossing of Darien Gap into Panama

Aitor Sáez
January 4, 2024

The Darien gap is 100 kilometers of jungle between Colombia and Panama. An estimated 500,000 people fleeing violence and poverty in their homelands made the crossing in 2023 in hopes of eventually reaching the US. DW spoke with some of them.

