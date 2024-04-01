Thousands risk brutal crossing of Darien Gap into Panama

SocietyColombiaThousands risk brutal crossing of Darien Gap into PanamaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyColombiaAitor Sáez01/04/2024January 4, 2024The Darien gap is 100 kilometers of jungle between Colombia and Panama. An estimated 500,000 people fleeing violence and poverty in their homelands made the crossing in 2023 in hopes of eventually reaching the US. DW spoke with some of them.https://p.dw.com/p/4aqmvAdvertisement