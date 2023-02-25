  1. Skip to content
Demonstrators in Berlin
The rally, which attracted thousands of participants, has drawn criticism from top government officialsImage: Monika Skolimowska/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsGermany

Thousands in Berlin attend 'naive' Ukraine peace rally

4 hours ago

Organizers of the Rebellion for Peace protest have been criticized for playing into Russian President Vladimir Putin's hands. Far-right groups have told their supporters to show up, prompting a strong police presence.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NyBd

Police in Berlin said on Saturday afternoon that roughly 13,000 people had attended an event in central Berlin organized by a controversial socialist politician, Sahra Wagenknecht, and a prominent writer and feminist, Alice Schwarzer.

The Rebellion for Peace rally organizers have received fierce criticism from many politicians, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who say the demonstration could weaken public support for Ukraine's fightback against Russia.

Organizers had reckoned with a likely turnout in the region of 10,000 but police estimates exceeded these figures despite freezing temperatures and sleet. 

Renegade Left Party politician Wagenknecht, who has faced criticism from party colleagues for her pro-Russian stances, told the crowd that "the peace movement needs to return to the streets."

Schwarzer, meanwhile, said the turnout showed: "This is quite clearly the beginning of a citizens' movement. And one can only hope that the media and politics realize this."

What is the Rebellion for Peace rally?

Saturday's rally follows a protest in solidarity with Ukraine, attended by some 10,000 people in Berlin on Friday night — the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Police had earlier voiced concerns that the event, at the Brandenburg Gate, could be buttressed by far-right groups for their own ends.

Two weeks ago, Wagenknecht and Schwarzer published a "Manifesto for Peace," which has been backed by the signatures of more than 620,000 people, according to the change.org website.

Former socialist Left Party leader Sahra Wagenknecht and publicist Alice Schwarzer pictured on February 9, 2023
Former socialist Left Party leader Sahra Wagenknecht and publicist Alice Schwarzer have been criticized for publishing their peace manifestoImage: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa/picture alliance

The pair say they want to see "negotiations and compromises" on both sides of the Ukraine conflict to prevent it from escalating into possible nuclear war.

In an interview with Germany's DPA news agency, accused Scholz of not taking the concerns of many people seriously, saying: "This is about the survival of mankind."

Schwarzer argued that arms sales to Ukraine should be accompanied by diplomatic efforts.

"After a year of death and destruction, I ask: What is stopping us from starting negotiations now instead of waiting three years?"

Germany marks Ukraine anniversary with rallies and protests

What's the reaction to the 'peace' movement?

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told ZDF this week that he did not share the conviction in the peace manifesto.

"The Russian president currently accepts only one form of negotiation, namely unconditional surrender, allowing him to push through all of his goals," he said.

Deputy Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck insisted "everyone who is sane wants peace."

However, the Greens Party politician told ARD's Focal Point TV show that the rally organizers were trying to sell something as peace that an "imperialist dictator" was imposing on Europe, which would be an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade other countries.

The center-left Social Democrats (SPD) and the socialist Left Party have also refused to participate.

Russian writer Viktor Yerofeyev this week labeled the manifesto "not only naive but stupid."

"You have to understand something: The Putin regime is not far from Hitler's regime. And let's imagine that in the middle of the Second World War, someone had someone proposed peace with Hitler," he told Tagesspiegel newspaper.

mm, msh/rc (AFP, dpa)

