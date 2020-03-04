Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Alice Schwarzer, born in 1942 in Wuppertal, is a German writer and one of the country's most popular and controversial feminists.
In the early 1970s, Alice Schwarzer studied psychology and sociology and worked as a freelance journalist in Paris. There, she co-founded the feminist movement and campaigned for abortion rights. In 1975, she became internationally known for her book "The Little Difference and Its Huge Consequences." In Germany, Schwarzer founded the feminist journal "EMMA," is a columnist for the tabloid "Bild," and often appears on television talk shows.
This week on WorldLink: A year after the wave of New Year's Eve sex attacks we talk to top feminist Alice Schwarzer, who says misogyny among migrants needs to be tackled head on. And, how safe do women feel on the streets of Berlin? What do the French think about Breitbart News coming to Europe? Plus, we take you to one of Africa's conflict zones that rarely makes it into the headlines.
German police are preparing to avoid a repeat of last year's New Year's Eve sexual assaults in Cologne, perpetrated largely by immigrants of North African descent. How are women feeling, a year down the road? Are they taking any precautions this time around? Gabriel Borrud reports from Cologne.
Germany's most prominent feminist, Alice Schwarzer deals with the sex assaults in Cologne on December 31 in a new book. She tells DW why she uses a term usually reserved to a political ideology to describe the offenders.
German headlines have been dominated this week by tax avoidance again. This time in the form of Alice Schwarzer, the feminist campaigner and journalist. But what do Germans make of their celebrity tax avoiders? Tanja Tricarico sent this postcard from Berlin.
Two high-profile tax evasion cases, one involving a Social Democrat politician in Berlin and the other involving Germany's most influential feminist, have thrust the laws on prosecuting the crime back into focus.
One of Germany's leading feminists, Alice Schwarzer, has admitted that she held a Swiss bank account since the 1980s. The confession followed a report in Spiegel, which Schwarzer called "character assassination."