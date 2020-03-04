Alice Schwarzer, born in 1942 in Wuppertal, is a German writer and one of the country's most popular and controversial feminists.

In the early 1970s, Alice Schwarzer studied psychology and sociology and worked as a freelance journalist in Paris. There, she co-founded the feminist movement and campaigned for abortion rights. In 1975, she became internationally known for her book "The Little Difference and Its Huge Consequences." In Germany, Schwarzer founded the feminist journal "EMMA," is a columnist for the tabloid "Bild," and often appears on television talk shows.