Alice Schwarzer

Alice Schwarzer, born in 1942 in Wuppertal, is a German writer and one of the country's most popular and controversial feminists.

In the early 1970s, Alice Schwarzer studied psychology and sociology and worked as a freelance journalist in Paris. There, she co-founded the feminist movement and campaigned for abortion rights. In 1975, she became internationally known for her book "The Little Difference and Its Huge Consequences." In Germany, Schwarzer founded the feminist journal "EMMA," is a columnist for the tabloid "Bild," and often appears on television talk shows.

What's it like to be a woman in Germany? 04.03.2020

International Women's Day is just around the corner. On this week's Meet the Germans, Rachel Stewart looks into how things have changed for women in Germany — and where a tomato comes into it.
Stern Nr. 24, 6. Juni 1971, Titelbild; Abb. 2: Appell Wir haben abgetrieben.

Women's movements in Germany — a long history 08.03.2018

Women have been fighting for equal rights in Germany for over 170 years. Despite their extraordinary achievements, the #MeToo movement also shows that much still has to be done.

Alice Schwarzer steht am 18.01.2017 in Köln in der Redaktion der Zeitschrift «Emma».

Germany's most famous women's rights activist Alice Schwarzer at 75 01.12.2017

She has spent her life fighting for women's equal rights, writing and publishing the magazine "Emma." A look at the life of Alice Schwarzer, Germany's best known — and most controversial — feminist, as she turns 75.
Alice Schwarzer

Famous feminists and the struggle for equality 01.12.2017

As Germany's feminist activist Alice Schwarzer turns 75, we look at women who've fought for equality.
Die Journalistin und Herausgeberin Alice Schwarzer mit ihrer Zeitschrift EMMA, aufgenommen am 14.09.2007

Germany's feminist magazine 'Emma' turns 40 as feminism gains ground 26.01.2017

The Women's Marches show feminism is more relevant than ever. As Germany's influential feminist magazine turns 40, "Emma" and its founder Alice Schwarzer remain outspoken, even as they lose the support of younger women.
Polizisten sprechen am 04.02.2016 in Köln (Nordrhein-Westfalen) vor dem Hauptbahnhof mit einer Karnevalistin.

WorldLink: Safety zones 16.12.2016

This week on WorldLink: A year after the wave of New Year's Eve sex attacks we talk to top feminist Alice Schwarzer, who says misogyny among migrants needs to be tackled head on. And, how safe do women feel on the streets of Berlin? What do the French think about Breitbart News coming to Europe? Plus, we take you to one of Africa's conflict zones that rarely makes it into the headlines.
Bahnhofsvorplatz des Kölner Haupfbahnhofs. Köln, 23.10.2016

WorldLink: Cologne taking stock 16.12.2016

German police are preparing to avoid a repeat of last year's New Year's Eve sexual assaults in Cologne, perpetrated largely by immigrants of North African descent. How are women feeling, a year down the road? Are they taking any precautions this time around? Gabriel Borrud reports from Cologne.
Zahlreiche Menschen sind am 31.12.2015 in Köln (Nordrhein-Westfalen) auf dem Vorplatz des Hauptbahnhofs zu sehen. In der Silvesternacht waren am Kölner Hauptbahnhof Frauen sexuell belästigt und augeraubt worden.

Alice Schwarzer: 'The perpetrators on NYE in Cologne were Islamists' 12.05.2016

Germany's most prominent feminist, Alice Schwarzer deals with the sex assaults in Cologne on December 31 in a new book. She tells DW why she uses a term usually reserved to a political ideology to describe the offenders.
German journalist and feminist publisher Alice Schwarzer attends a press conference on November 15, 2013 in Berlin.

Postcard: Germany's tax controversy 06.02.2014

German headlines have been dominated this week by tax avoidance again. This time in the form of Alice Schwarzer, the feminist campaigner and journalist. But what do Germans make of their celebrity tax avoiders? Tanja Tricarico sent this postcard from Berlin.
Der Berliner Kulturstaatssekretär Andre Schmitz (SPD) spricht am 19.06.2013 bei einem Redaktionsgespräch in Berlin.

Tax evasion returns to German spotlight with politician Schmitz, feminist Schwarzer 04.02.2014

Two high-profile tax evasion cases, one involving a Social Democrat politician in Berlin and the other involving Germany's most influential feminist, have thrust the laws on prosecuting the crime back into focus.
German journalist and feminist publisher Alice Schwarzer attends a press conference on November 15, 2013 in Berlin.

German feminist Alice Schwarzer admits to Swiss account, then goes on offensive 02.02.2014

One of Germany's leading feminists, Alice Schwarzer, has admitted that she held a Swiss bank account since the 1980s. The confession followed a report in Spiegel, which Schwarzer called "character assassination."
kind; junge; mädchen; missbrauch; angst; außenseiter; hilflos; hilflosigkeit; depression; allein; gelassen; einsam; einsamkeit; furcht; fürchten; geborgenheit; gefahr; gesellschaft; gesicht; versteckt; gekauert; kauern; hocken; hocke; gewalt; jung; familie; kinderschutz; kindesmissbrauch; kopf; missbraucht; kindesmisshandlung; misstrauen; misshandelt; schock; schreck; schutz; schutzlos; sicherheit; trüb; verbrechen; vergehen; verstecken; blond; verzweiflung; zuneigung; ängstlich; opfer; trauern; traurig

Greens research pedophilic past 17.08.2013

Sex with children is wrong. What's clear today was not always thought to be the case in Germany. A new study shows how much support pedophilia had decades ago among Green politicians.
Alice Schwarzer, Gründerin und Herausgeberin der Frauenzeitschrift Emma, stellt am Freitag (14.10.2011) in Frankfurt/Main auf der Buchmesse Frankfurt ihre Biografie Lebenslauf vor.

Don't seek love at any price, advises German feminist Alice Schwarzer 25.10.2011

Alice Schwarzer has been in the public eye for decades, writing about women's status in society. She is among Germany's most prominent feminists and talked with DW about her career and what she fears for the future.
An unidentified Muslim woman joins a protest outside the French Embassy in Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday Jan. 17 2004, to demonstrate against French President Jacques Chirac's decision to push for a law banning the wearing of headscarves in schools throughout France.

Prominent German feminist weighs in loudly on headscarf debate 26.09.2010

Germany's best known and most outspoken feminist has called for a ban on headscarves for girls in German schools. Her new book, a plea for integration over Islamism, is likely to stir controversy.
Maserati Quattroporte Sportlimousine. The Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT is shown on display at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Monday, Jan. 9, 2006.

German aid groups under fire over luxury cars 20.02.2010

What do Maseratis and Land Rovers have in common? Besides being expensive, they have been used as official cars by two relief organizations in Germany. This has sparked outrage among donors and aid workers.
Die Publizistin Alice Schwarzer zeigt die erste Ausgabe ihrer Zeitschrift Emma vom Februar 1977, rechts, und das kommende Heft zum dreissigjaehrigen Jubilaeum der Frauenzeitschrift am Freitag, 15. Dezember 2006 waehrend einer Pressekonferenz in Berlin.

Happy Birthday, Emma: German Feminist Magazine Turns 30 25.01.2007

Germany's feminist flagship magazine, Emma, will turn 30 this weekend. Over the years, both the magazine and its media-genic founder, Alice Schwarzer, have spent a fair share of time in the spotlight.
