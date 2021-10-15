Visit the new DW website

Thomas Mann

Considered one of the most important writers of the 20th century, the German author Thomas Mann (1875-1955) was the 1929 Nobel Prize in Literature laureate.

The Nobel Prize in Literature Thomas Mann received in 1929 recognized his early works, such as his first novel, "Buddenbrooks" (1901), "The Magic Mountain" (1924), and various short stories. Mann fled Germany when Hitler came to power and he lived in the US during World War II. He is one of the best-known representatives of German "Exiliteratur," works written by dissident authors who expressed their anti-Nazi views while in exile. He had six children, and three of them also became renowned authors: Erika, Klaus and Golo Mann.

Der Flügel des Literaturnobelpreisträgers Thomas Mann. https://fridomann.de/thomas-manns-fluegel-im-weissen-haus-des-exils/

Igor Levit plays in memory of Thomas Mann 15.10.2021

Pianist Igor Levit is inaugurating the grand piano of the Nobel literature laureate Thomas Mann in the United States. It is a symbol of good trans-Atlantic relations.

Hannah Arendt im Fernsehinterview mit Günter Gaus 28. Oktober 1964 © ZDF Download (148 KB)

10 famous German exiles 17.08.2020

Many thinkers, authors and artists in Germany had to flee the Nazis, from Hannah Arendt to Billy Wilder.
** ARCHIV ** Der deutsche Schriftsteller und Literatur-Nobelpreisträger (1929) Thomas Mann, aufgenommen in den USA 1947. Nach seiner Emigration 1933 wurde er 1936 tschechoslowakischer Staatsbürger. Er lebte in der Schweiz und ging 1939 in die USA. 1944 erhielt er die amerikanische Staatsbürgerschaft. | Verwendung weltweit picture-alliance/dpa

Thomas Mann: 'Buddenbrooks' 08.10.2018

This over 1,000-page masterpiece offers a panoramic view of society in the 19th century and exposes the collapse of a merchant family: unrecognized sons, disillusioned daughters and the loss of middle-class ideals.
Sabine Kieselbach über die “Buddenbrooks” von Thomas Mann © DW

DW book expert David Levitz on 'Buddenbrooks' by Thomas Mann 05.10.2018

"Buddenbrooks" tells the story of a prominent merchant dynasty, spanning four decades from the family's rise to its collapse. It'll make your own family’s issues look harmless.
HANDOUT - Aufnahmedaten unbekannt: Die Computergrafik zeigt das restaurierte Thomas Mann Haus in Los Angeles. In das ehemalige Exil-Zuhause von Thomas Mann ziehen im Rahmen eines neuen Residenzprogrammes deutsche Stipendiaten ein. (Zu dpa «Unter kalifornischen Palmen: Einzug in die Exil-Villa von Thomas Mannn» vom 14.06.2018) Foto: -/rebuild.ing GmbH/H2S Architekten/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

German president opens Thomas Mann House in LA 18.06.2018

The German government purchased the former US residence of Nobel Prize laureate Thomas Mann to save it from demolition. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is in California for its opening ceremony.

** ARCHIV ** Der deutsche Schriftsteller und Literatur-Nobelpreisträger (1929) Thomas Mann, aufgenommen in den USA 1947. Nach seiner Emigration 1933 wurde er 1936 tschechoslowakischer Staatsbürger. Er lebte in der Schweiz und ging 1939 in die USA. 1944 erhielt er die amerikanische Staatsbürgerschaft. | Verwendung weltweit picture-alliance/dpa

Thomas Mann was disappointed by America's populism 18.06.2018

The German novelist and 1929 Nobel laureate in literature moved to the US during WWII. He was, however, frustrated by how the country developed under McCarthy — and his observations echo today's political situation.
September 8, 2009 Nobel laureate, German author Guenter Grass smokes a pipe before a TV interview after a campaign event for the Social Democratic Party (SPD) in front of the Berlinische Galerie in Berlin, in this September 8, 2009 file picture. German novelist Guenter Grass, the Nobel Prize-winning author of works such as The Tin Drum, has died at the age of 87, a foundation in his name said on Monday. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files

German-language winners of the Nobel Literature Prize 05.10.2017

There have been 114 winners of the Nobel Prize in Literature to date, with 13 from the German-speaking world. DW presents some of the best-known prize recipients.

German dissident author, Thomas Mann stands in the garden of their mansion with his wife, Katia, and their two grandchildren Freddo, 5, and Tonio, 3, at their Pacific Palisades home near Santa Monica, California, USA, 1941. (AP Photo) |

Thomas Mann's LA villa gets new residents 20.09.2017

During his exile, Thomas Mann lived in a villa on the edge of Los Angeles. To honor its history, the German government purchased the house, which is now home to a residency program for outstanding cultural influencers.
Haus von Th. Mann in Nida / Foto 2000 zu: Mann, Thomas Schriftsteller; 1875-1955. - Sommerhaus von Thomas Mann am Kurischen Haff in Nida (Litauen) in den Jahre 1930-32 (heute Gedenkstaette): Aussenansicht. - Foto, 2000.

Thomas Mann's summer house in Nida 29.08.2017

Captivated by the romantic landscape, Thomas Mann built himself a summer house on the Curonian Spit. The Nobel literature laureate spent carefree days there - although they were all too short.
** ARCHIV ** 1985 Bildnummer: 50848988 Datum: 15.08.1985 Copyright: imago/PEMAX Ehemaliges Wohnhaus des Schriftstellers Thomas Mann in Beverly Hills, Gebäude, außen, Außenansicht; 1985, Los Angeles, L. A., LA, Beverly Hills, Exil, Sehenswürdigkeit, Schriftsteller, Nobelpreisträger, People; , quer, Kbdia, Einzelbild, Literatur, Kunst, Wohngebäude, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika, , Reisen, Nordamerika / Privatbild; Aufnahmedatum geschätzt Imago/PEMAX

Germany buys Thomas Mann's California villa 18.11.2016

German Nobel laureate and renowned writer Thomas Mann lived in exile in LA for 10 years with his family. The German government has bought his former home, and plans to use it as a residence for talented young writers.
Thomas Mann-Villa in Los Angeles Thomas Man Villa in Los Angeles imago/PEMAX

Germany interested in buying Thomas Mann's California villa 30.09.2016

The German government has said it wants to purchase the California home where Nobel laureate Thomas Mann once lived in exile. Germany plans to use the house as a residence for talented young writers.
** ARCHIV ** 1985 Bildnummer: 50848988 Datum: 15.08.1985 Copyright: imago/PEMAX Ehemaliges Wohnhaus des Schriftstellers Thomas Mann in Beverly Hills, Gebäude, außen, Außenansicht; 1985, Los Angeles, L. A., LA, Beverly Hills, Exil, Sehenswürdigkeit, Schriftsteller, Nobelpreisträger, People; , quer, Kbdia, Einzelbild, Literatur, Kunst, Wohngebäude, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika, , Reisen, Nordamerika / Privatbild; Aufnahmedatum geschätzt Imago/PEMAX

Intellectuals call on German government to rescue Thomas Mann's California villa 15.08.2016

The California villa where German author and Nobel laureate Thomas Mann wrote his novels "Doctor Faustus," "Lotte in Weimar" and other famous works is up for sale. Can it be saved for posterity?
Germany, Niendorf, view to Timmendorfer Strand with hooded beach chairs and sea bridge PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY PUF000407 Germany Niendorf View to Clearwater Beach With Hooded Beach Chairs and Sea Bridge PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY PUF000407 imago/Westend61

Beach Dreams 15.08.2016

Thomas Mann described it in words, Picasso used paint. The beach is both a cultural treasure and a source of artistic inspiration. It is also the destination of choice for millions of people each summer.
+++ Achtung: Nur Verwendung im Zusammenhang zur aktuellen Berichterstattung über den deutschen Kinostart des Films +++ VOR DER MORGENRÖTE erzählt episodisch aus dem Leben des österreichischen Schriftstellers Stefan Zweig im Exil. +Stefan Zweig (Josef Hader) bei der Pressekonferenz auf dem P.E.N. Kongress in Buenos Aires +Kinostart: 02.06.2016 +Regie: Maria Schrader +Besetzung: Josef Hader, Barbara Sukowa, Aenne Schwarz, Matthias Brandt +© X Verleih

'Farewell to Europe' looks back on the life of exiled writer Stefan Zweig 30.05.2016

World-famous Austrian writer Stefan Zweig fled the rise of the Nazis - but exile in Brazil brought him no happiness. In 1942, he took his own life. A new film looks back at his life - and ahead to the present.
Jenny ERPENBECK, Deutschland, Schriftstellerin, am 14.10.2015 Frankfurter Buchmesse 2015 vom 14.10 - 18.10.2015 in Frankfurt am Main / Deutschland. | Verwendung weltweit © picture-alliance/dpa/A.Waelischmille

Novelist Jenny Erpenbeck wins Thomas Mann Prize 03.05.2016

The novelist Jenny Erpenbeck was awarded the Thomas Mann Prize on Monday (2.5.2016) for her narratives capturing today's burning topics and considering historical and political topics in her writing.
*06.06.1875-12.08.1955+ Schriftsteller, D Katja, Monika, Michael, Elisabeth, Thomas, Klaus und Erika Mann auf Hiddensee - 1924

Why Thomas Mann's family had a Facebook mentality 14.10.2015

Author Thomas Mann's family - Germany's Kennedys - fascinates to this day. Biographer Tilmann Lahme tells DW why they became beacons of the struggle against Hitler - and foreshadowed the selfie era.
