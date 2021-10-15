Considered one of the most important writers of the 20th century, the German author Thomas Mann (1875-1955) was the 1929 Nobel Prize in Literature laureate.

The Nobel Prize in Literature Thomas Mann received in 1929 recognized his early works, such as his first novel, "Buddenbrooks" (1901), "The Magic Mountain" (1924), and various short stories. Mann fled Germany when Hitler came to power and he lived in the US during World War II. He is one of the best-known representatives of German "Exiliteratur," works written by dissident authors who expressed their anti-Nazi views while in exile. He had six children, and three of them also became renowned authors: Erika, Klaus and Golo Mann.