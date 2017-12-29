Visit the new DW website

Thomas de Maiziere

Thomas de Maiziere is a German politician the conservative CDU party. He is seen as a close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

De Maiziere was born in 1954 in Bonn as the son of a Bundeswehr officer. His French name stems from his Huguenot protestant ancestors, who fled France for asylum in Prussia in the late 17th century, has served as the Federal Minister of the Interior and previously as chief of staff of the German Chancellery and Minister of Defense. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Thomas de Maiziere.

ARCHIV - Syrische Flüchtlinge kommen am 04.04.2016 in das Grenzdurchgangslager Friedland im Landkreis Göttingen (Niedersachsen). (zu dpa «Zahlen und Kosten zum Familiennachzug von Flüchtlingen unbekannt» vom 20.12.2016) Foto: Swen Pförtner/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Refugee family reunification in Germany — what you need to know 29.12.2017

Refugee family reunification in Germany has proven a major source of division in Angela Merkel's governing coalition. DW explains how the process works and what the main points of contention are.
Archiv 2015 MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 7: People wave to migrants being transported to accomodations after they arrived at Munich Hauptbahnhof railway station on September 7, 2015 in Munich, Germany. German authorities are expecting 10,000 migrants to arrive on trains today, mostly from Hungary via Austria, on top of the approximately 20,000 that have arrived in the last 48 hours. Germany is distributing the migrants across the country and is struggling to register and house them. Many of the migrants are coming from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq and are reaching western Europe via the Balkans. (Photo by Philipp Guelland/Getty Images) (c) Getty Images/P. Guelland

Germany's 'voluntary return' scheme for rejected migrants misses its target 21.12.2017

The number of failed asylum seekers willing to return to their home countries from Germany has almost halved this year, compared to 2016. This is despite moves by Berlin to raise the incentives for voluntary departures.
01.11.2015 *****Migrants queue on a bridge crossing the border river Inn at the German-Austrian frontier between Braunau and Simbach am Inn near Passau, Germany November 1, 2015. German Chancellor Angela Merkel failed on Sunday to resolve differences within her ruling coalition on dealing with the crisis over a huge refugee influx, leaving open a row that has dented her conservatives' popularity. REUTERS/Michael Dalder Copyright: Reuters/M. Dalder

Germany: Number of new asylum seekers expected to be below 200,000 'benchmark' 17.12.2017

Germany has said the number of new migrants is expected to fall for a second year in a row after peaking in 2015. And Interior Minister de Maiziere has praised a scheme that pays failed asylum seekers to return home.
Bundesinnenminister Thomas de Maiziere (CDU), aufgenommen während eines Interviews am 23.08.2017 in Berlin. Foto: Michael Kappeler/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

German anti-Semitism commissioner idea backed by Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere 17.12.2017

Germany's interior minister has joined the chorus of politicians expressing concern over the burning of Israeli flags in Berlin. Germany's Central Council of Jews has been calling for an anti-Semitism commissioner.
ARCHIV - Abgelehnte Asylbewerber betreten am 27.11.2015 mit ihrem Gepäck den Terminal des Kassel-Airports in Calden (Hessen). Die sogenannte freiwillige Ausreise führt sie zurück nach Pristina (Kosovo) oder Tirana (Albanien). Hessen hat in den ersten sieben Monaten dieses Jahres 640 Menschen abgeschoben. Das waren 498 Menschen weniger als im gleichen Zeitraum des Vorjahres, wie das Innenministerium mitteilte. Zudem reisten 1671 Ausländer freiwillig aus, das waren 2972 weniger als in den ersten sieben Monaten 2016. (zu dpa «640 Menschen abgeschoben - 498 weniger als im Vorjahreszeitraum» vom 22.08.2017) Foto: Uwe Zucchi/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany floats bonus for rejected asylum seekers to go home 03.12.2017

Germany wants rejected asylum seekers to voluntarily leave the country and aims to offer an incentive. The idea, outlined by Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere, is meant to help with reintegration once back at home.
ABD0005_20141126 - WIEN - ÖSTERREICH: THEMENBILD - ZU APA0024 VOM 26.11.2014 - Ein Beamter der Justizwache demonstriert am Montag, 17. November 2014, das Anlegen einer elektronischen Fußfessel in der Justizanstalt Wien-Simmering. (ARCHIVBILD VOM 16.11.2014) - FOTO: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT - 20141116_PD6929 |

Virtually no 'dangerous' German Islamists wearing electronic ankle bracelets 26.10.2017

German security forces have largely chosen not to take advantage of a new law allowing them to track potential terrorists with ankle bracelets. Police unions say the tags aren't an effective means of surveillance.
ARCHIV - Syrische Flüchtlinge kommen am 04.04.2016 in das Grenzdurchgangslager Friedland im Landkreis Göttingen (Niedersachsen). (zu dpa «Zahlen und Kosten zum Familiennachzug von Flüchtlingen unbekannt» vom 20.12.2016) Foto: Swen Pförtner/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Refugees in Germany: Fewer family reunifications than expected, says study 19.10.2017

A study has found that the number of refugees whose loved ones may join them in Germany is much lower than government estimates. The figures potentially remove an obstacle for Chancellor Angela Merkel in coalition talks.
Titel: Eifeler Sufi-Zentrum Osmanische Herberge Schlagworte: Instagram, dw_stories, Sufis, Sufismus, Muslime, Islam, Deutschland, Eifel, Osmanische Herberge Wer hat das Bild gemacht?: Mirza Odabaşı Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: 30.09.2017 Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: Kall, Deutschland Bildbeschreibung: Sufis in der Osmanischen Herberge in Kall (Eifel) Wer oder was ist auf dem Bild zu sehen? Sufis in der Osmanischen Herberge in Kall (Eifel)

Could Germany soon have a Muslim holiday? 14.10.2017

German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere has said having a Muslim holiday in the country is conceivable. The idea sounds revolutionary, but actually already exists in some parts of the country.
ARCHIV - ILLUSTRATION - Ein Passwort wird am 25.08.2014 in Köln (Nordrhein-Westfalen) auf einem Laptop über eine Tastatur eingegeben. Niedersächsische Unternehmen stehen zunehmend im Visier von weltweit vernetzten Betrügern. Das Landeskriminalamt (LKA) stellte 2016 etwa 50 Fälle der sogenannten Chef-Masche fest. (zu dpa Betrüger mit Chef-Masche in Niedersachsen auf Beutezug vom 09.03.2017) Foto: Oliver Berg/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Hacking for the government: Germany opens ZITiS cyber surveillance agency 14.09.2017

The German Interior Ministry has officially opened ZITiS, a surveillance agency independent of both the police and the secret service. Critics say anyone with a smartphone is now vulnerable to state snooping.
Bundesinnenminister Thomas de Maiziere (CDU), aufgenommen während eines Interviews am 23.08.2017 in Berlin. Foto: Michael Kappeler/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Refugee benefits in Germany are 'quite high,' Interior Minister de Maiziere says 09.09.2017

German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere has called for EU-wide agreement on the amount of benefits that refugees receive, saying that Germany is paying much more than others in the bloc.
Bundesinnenminister Thomas de Maiziere (CDU), aufgenommen während eines Interviews am 23.08.2017 in Berlin. Foto: Michael Kappeler/dpa (zu dpa:«Blinde Entschlossenheit»: De Maizière über den Terror von RAF und IS vom 30.08.2017) Foto: Michael Kappeler/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

German lawmakers decry Federal Police storing 'illegal data' on citizens 31.08.2017

Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere has come under fire following reports that officials stored outdated and false data on citizens. It marks the latest in a series of gaffes to plague Germany's intelligence agencies.
Symbolbild ARCHIV - Eine syrische Familie sitzt vor einem Asylwohnheim der Zentralen Ausländerbehörde des Landes Brandenburg am 22.10.2012 in Eisenhüttenstadt (Brandenburg). (zu dpa «267 500 Syrer mit Anspruch auf Familiennachzug - Antrags-Zahl offen» vom 05.04.2017) Foto: Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Restrictions on refugees' families coming to Germany to continue, says Thomas de Maizière 31.08.2017

German Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière wants to continue the practice of not generally allowing refugees' family members access to Germany. The restrictions apply to refugees under subsidiary protection.
Face-Tracking-Software

Opinion: Facial recognition security technology needs to be tested 24.08.2017

Privacy activists hate the idea of using biometric ID software in public places. But DW's Jefferson Chase says that it's better to test whether it can help prevent terrorism and major crime than to reject it out of hand.
Zivile Seenotrettung im Mittelmeer vor Libyen - Der Versorger 'Topaz Responder' der maltesischen NGO 'MOAS' (Migrant Offshore Aid Station) auf hoher See. Mittelmeer, vor libyscher KÃ_ste, Internationale GewÃ_sser, 25.10.2016 . | Verwendung weltweit

Refugee rescue NGOs reject human trafficking charges 18.07.2017

Germany and Austria's interior ministers have accused private initiatives to save refugees in the Mediterranean of intentionally working with people smugglers. The accusation has sparked outrage and may not even be true.
Violent mass demonstrations took place in several flash points throughout Hamburg as German riot police confronted Anti capitalism and radical left wing groups protesting against the G20 summit in the city, on July 7, 2017. (Photo by Nicolas Liponne/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

G20 rioters should wear electronic tags, says German interior minister 15.07.2017

Rioters could also be made to report to authorities, Thomas de Maiziere has said. His proposal comes as German intelligence warned of a growing left-wing extremist scene on the back of last week's violence in Hamburg.
A visitor walks in an art installation at the Mafia's Museum Leonardo Sciascia in Salemi, near Trapani on the Italian island of Sicily on the day of its opening on May 11, 2010. The museum is dedicated to Sicilian writer and politician Leonardo Sciascia. AFP PHOTO / Marcello PATERNOSTRO (Photo credit should read MARCELLO PATERNOSTRO/AFP/Getty Images)

EU should use anti-terror methods against mafia, says German interior minister 12.07.2017

German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere says coordination is key to combating everything from human trafficking to money laundering. But his Italian counterpart Marco Minniti thinks the EU should go much further.
