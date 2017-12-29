Thomas de Maiziere is a German politician the conservative CDU party. He is seen as a close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

De Maiziere was born in 1954 in Bonn as the son of a Bundeswehr officer. His French name stems from his Huguenot protestant ancestors, who fled France for asylum in Prussia in the late 17th century, has served as the Federal Minister of the Interior and previously as chief of staff of the German Chancellery and Minister of Defense.