Thomas de Maiziere is a German politician the conservative CDU party. He is seen as a close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel.
De Maiziere was born in 1954 in Bonn as the son of a Bundeswehr officer. His French name stems from his Huguenot protestant ancestors, who fled France for asylum in Prussia in the late 17th century, has served as the Federal Minister of the Interior and previously as chief of staff of the German Chancellery and Minister of Defense. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Thomas de Maiziere.
The number of failed asylum seekers willing to return to their home countries from Germany has almost halved this year, compared to 2016. This is despite moves by Berlin to raise the incentives for voluntary departures.
Germany has said the number of new migrants is expected to fall for a second year in a row after peaking in 2015. And Interior Minister de Maiziere has praised a scheme that pays failed asylum seekers to return home.
Germany's interior minister has joined the chorus of politicians expressing concern over the burning of Israeli flags in Berlin. Germany's Central Council of Jews has been calling for an anti-Semitism commissioner.
German security forces have largely chosen not to take advantage of a new law allowing them to track potential terrorists with ankle bracelets. Police unions say the tags aren't an effective means of surveillance.
A study has found that the number of refugees whose loved ones may join them in Germany is much lower than government estimates. The figures potentially remove an obstacle for Chancellor Angela Merkel in coalition talks.
Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere has come under fire following reports that officials stored outdated and false data on citizens. It marks the latest in a series of gaffes to plague Germany's intelligence agencies.
German Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière wants to continue the practice of not generally allowing refugees' family members access to Germany. The restrictions apply to refugees under subsidiary protection.
German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere says coordination is key to combating everything from human trafficking to money laundering. But his Italian counterpart Marco Minniti thinks the EU should go much further.