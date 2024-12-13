Therapy horses give hope in Greece
In Athens, specially trained miniature horses bring a smile to the faces of children and adults alike. Gentle Carousel Greece shows how small gestures and animal closeness can have a big emotional impact.
A horse in the corridor
A smile spreads across Josifina's face as she strokes Ivi, a miniature horse. In her pink wheelchair, the 9-year-old leads the animal through the hallway of her school. Ivi and her companion Calypso are two miniature horses that are supposed to bring joy to Josifina's school. “I want the horses to come back; they made me really happy,” says the schoolgirl, beaming.
Mina and the mini-horses
Mina Karagianni, the founder of Gentle Carousel Greece, poses in the park with the two miniature horses. She founded the organization “Gentle Carousel Greece” in 2014. Inspired by the work of the parent organization in the USA, she brought a total of six trained miniature horses to Greece. Her goal: to bring joy to children in difficult situations.
Trusting four-legged friends
Homer lovingly nibbles on Hercules' bridle. The two animals also go on therapy visits to hospitals, care homes and schools with Gentle Carousel Greece. The horses, which are only 75 centimetres tall, have been trained over two years to provide emotional support to children and adults. According to the carers, their pet therapy promotes valuable interactions.
Magical garden in danger
Karagianni created a “Magic Garden” on her family's property. This is where the miniature horses live. A café and an event area once covered the costs. But the pandemic turned everything upside down and made it difficult to operate. COVID-19 forced Karagianni to close the café. Her financial situation was precarious and she could barely pay for water and electricity.
Healing caresses
One of Josifina's classmates gently caresses Ivi with his hands. Despite the financial difficulties, “Gentle Carousel Greece” has reached over 12,000 children since 2014. Visits to schools and hospitals show the healing effect of the horses. But Karagianni wonders how long she can continue to run the organization on her own.
On a taster course
Miniature horse Homer sniffs his own portrait drawing. This was made by Stamatina, a resident of a psychiatric clinic for adults in Nea Makri near Athens. She has also blossomed as a result of the horse therapy. The four-legged friends help people with mental illnesses to open up and experience moments of joy.
Caresses for the soul
A resident of a care home for the elderly gently strokes the miniature horse Calypso. The interactions with the horses have been proven to provide therapeutic benefits for the residents. “They enable the development of a bond that is not threatening, but conveys tenderness and calm,” explains social worker Alex Krokidas. The animals create a calming and healing atmosphere.
Touching scenes
At the Athens school, the horses provide intimate moments. Children stroke them, some dare to touch a strange animal for the first time. “We saw things that we hadn't expected. We have seen children with autism or children who are generally afraid of animals come very close and let the ponies approach them,” said one of the teachers.
The power of closeness
Therapy with horses, known as Equine-Assisted Therapy (EAT), shows that interaction with horses has positive physical, psychological and social effects. Whether child or adult, horses leave lasting impressions. “When she's not there, I feel empty,” says one resident about Ivi. Gentle Carousel illustrates how small gestures can provide great comfort.