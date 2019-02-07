The young Mozart, part two

The venue for the Schwetzingen festival is a vast palace complex, but it was actually set up 66 years ago as a radio festival, so during the month-long series of events, the concerts can be heard on the radio just about every day in parts of Germany and are aired on over five hundred radio stations worldwide.

As the summer residence of Prince Elector Carl Theodor of Mannheim, Schwetzingen attracted Europe's finest musicians in the time of Mozart – and still does.

The Rococo Theater in Schwetzingen Palace

"You yourself don't know how good a violinist you are," wrote the widely respected violin teacher Leopold Mozart to his son. "If you were to take it seriously and play with gusto and spirit, you'd be the best violinist in Europe." Those words came from a father not known to be generous with compliments. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart considered himself first and foremost a pianist, but he did receive excellent violin instruction from his father, who had a bit of advice: he should preface his violin performances with an apology, saying: "I'm not a violinist" – and then, sweep them away.

Amadeus probably needed no such stunts, nor does our featured soloist, Gil Shaham. The US-born violinist grew up in Israel, learned to play the violin at age seven and played his first concert at age ten with the Jerusalem Symphony - and soon after with the Israel Philharmonic and conductor Zubin Mehta. In 2012, the periodical Musical America named Gil Shaham "instrumentalist of the year."

We'll conclude the hour with a work by the "mature" Mozart, all of nineteen years old when he wrote his 29th Symphony, invigorated and inspired by the music he'd been exposed to on his travels, including fresh material from Italy and Haydn's string quartets.

Violinist Gil Shaham

Johannes Brahms

Violin concerto in D Major, op 77: 2nd movement: Adagio (excerpt)

performed by:

Gil Shaham, violin

Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra

Claudio Abbado, conductor

on Deutsche Grammophon 469 529-2

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Violin concerto No. 1 in B-flat Major, K. 207 (1773)

Violin concerto No. 3 in G Major, K. 216 (1775), last movement

Symphony No. 29 in A Major, K. 201 (1774)

performed by:

Gil Shaham, violin

Southwest German Radio Symphony Orchestra

Nicholas McGegan, conductor

Recorded by Southwest German Radio in the Rococo Theater of Schwetzingen Palace on May 12, 2018