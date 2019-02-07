 The young Mozart, part two | Music | DW | 21.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Music

The young Mozart, part two

American violist Gil Shaham and English conductor Nicholas McGegan team up for music from Mozart's early years, from the amazing symphony he wrote at the age of nine to the fully mature masterwork finished at age 19. 

Listen to audio 54:59
Now live
54:59 mins.

Concert Hour: The Young Mozart, part two

The venue for the Schwetzingen festival is a vast palace complex, but it was actually set up 66 years ago as a radio festival, so during the month-long series of events, the concerts can be heard on the radio just about every day in parts of Germany and are aired on over five hundred radio stations worldwide. 

As the summer residence of Prince Elector Carl Theodor of Mannheim, Schwetzingen attracted Europe's finest musicians in the time of Mozart – and still does. 

The Rococo Theater in Schwetzingen Palace (SWR/Oliver Reuther)

The Rococo Theater in Schwetzingen Palace

"You yourself don't know how good a violinist you are," wrote the widely respected violin teacher Leopold Mozart to his son. "If you were to take it seriously and play with gusto and spirit, you'd be the best violinist in Europe." Those words came from a father not known to be generous with compliments. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart considered himself first and foremost a pianist, but he did receive excellent violin instruction from his father, who had a bit of advice: he should preface his violin performances with an apology, saying: "I'm not a violinist" – and then, sweep them away. 

Amadeus probably needed no such stunts, nor does our featured soloist, Gil Shaham. The US-born violinist grew up in Israel, learned to play the violin at age seven and played his first concert at age ten with the Jerusalem Symphony - and soon after with the Israel Philharmonic and conductor Zubin Mehta. In 2012, the periodical Musical America named Gil Shaham "instrumentalist of the year." 

We'll conclude the hour with a work by the "mature" Mozart, all of nineteen years old when he wrote his 29th Symphony, invigorated and inspired by the music he'd been exposed to on his travels, including fresh material from Italy and Haydn's string quartets. 

Gil Shaham (Imago/M. Neumeister)

Violinist Gil Shaham

Johannes Brahms 
Violin concerto in D Major, op 77: 2nd movement: Adagio (excerpt) 

performed by:
Gil Shaham, violin
Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra
Claudio Abbado, conductor
on Deutsche Grammophon  469 529-2     

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart 

  • Violin concerto No. 1 in B-flat Major, K. 207 (1773)
  • Violin concerto No. 3 in G Major, K. 216 (1775), last movement
  • Symphony No. 29 in A Major, K. 201 (1774)

performed by:
Gil Shaham, violin
Southwest German Radio Symphony Orchestra
Nicholas McGegan, conductor

Recorded by Southwest German Radio in the Rococo Theater of Schwetzingen Palace on May 12, 2018

DW recommends

Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Montero: 'How can we not take a stand?'

With an extremely rare gift for improvisation, the Venezuelan pianist has wowed audiences for decades. The de facto implosion of her homeland has made her an advocate for her people. (04.12.2018)  

The young Mozart, part one

Do you recall what you were doing at age ten? By that time, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart had a number of symphonies to his credit. We'll hear one of them this hour. (21.01.2019)  

'Marx in London' – and now in Bonn

The most influential thinker in history as the subject of comedy? "Marx in London" gives Karl Marx a gentle sendoff at the end of his bicentennial: entertainment and food for thought in equal measure. (10.12.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Concert Hour: The Young Mozart, part two  

Related content

Mozart als Kind

The young Mozart, part one 07.02.2019

Do you recall what you were doing at age ten? By that time, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart had a number of symphonies to his credit. We'll hear one of them this hour.

Logo Beethovenfest Bonn 2018 unter dem Motto Schicksal

A fateful year for Beethovenfest 31.08.2018

What music did Beethoven play as a youth? What saved him from suicide? "Fate" is not only in the subtitle to the Fifth Symphony — it's also the motto for this year's Beethovenfest.

Bonn Büste Ludwig van Beethoven vor der Beethoven Halle

Beethovenfest: Composers, their fates, their music 31.08.2018

Prison camp, illness, unrequited love — music that endures over decades and centuries often emerges from difficult situations. These composers turned their personal experiences into symphonies, sonatas and concertos.

Advertisement

Film

Bildkombo Internationale Jury der Biennale 2019, Berlin

Juliette Binoche and the Jury team deciding the 2019 Golden Bear

Juliette Binoche and her five jurors watch 17 films in 10 days and decide who will win the coveted Golden and Silver Bear. Meet the Berlinale 2019 Jury team drawn from across the leading echelons of world cinema. 

Books

Poster at anti-Brexit demonstration in London (Reuters/H. Mckay)

Kate Connolly: How Brexit turned her world upside down

New passport, new identity, new home? The Guardian's Berlin correspondent Kate Connolly applied for German citizenship after the Brexit vote. She explains why in a new book. 

Music

ABBA die Band (picture-alliance/dpa/Schilling)

International Thank You Day: How to say 'danke' in song

January 11 marks International Thank You Day. From ABBA to ZZ Top, we look at the best songs expressing gratitude and revisit the most common ways to say "danke schön" in German. 

Arts

Ausstellung Das exotische Land. Fotoreportagen von Stefan Moses (Else Bechteler-Moses)

Photographer Stefan Moses: portraits of the German soul

He's one Germany's most important photographers: Stefan Moses explored everyday life in his homeland as if it were an "exotic country" — which is also the title of a new exhibition at Berlin's German Historical Museum. 

Digital Culture

DW Sendung Shift Fotobearbeitungs-Apps (DW)

Testing photo editing apps: "Picnic"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "Picnic". 