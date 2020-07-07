The Virgin of the Rocks - Leonardo da Vinci’s Mysterious Masterpiece

Part of the Louvre’s collection in Paris, ‘Virgin of the Rocks’ is a highly mysterious work of art. Why did da Vinci place the Madonna in a cave? What hidden symbolism lies in the unusual background, which does not appear in the Gospels? The film traces these questions through the clues da Vinci himself left in his personal notebooks, known as the Codex Atlanticus.

The artist’s works are always full of significant symbolism and allegory. The journey toward understanding the ‘Virgin of the Rocks’ begins with da Vinci's move from Florence to Milan. It was there that he hoped to embark on larger and more interesting projects. Can answers to this painting’s mysteries be found in Leonardo's career and in interpretations of other works? Or will its secrets remain forever hidden?



Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

THU 07.07.2022 – 01:15 UTC

THU 07.07.2022 – 04:15 UTC

THU 07.07.2022 – 18:15 UTC

FRI 08.07.2022 – 09:15 UTC

SAT 09.07.2022 – 19:15 UTC

SUN 10.07.2022 – 02:15 UTC

SUN 10.07.2022 – 15:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

FRI 08.07.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3