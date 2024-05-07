  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Euro 2024Israel-HamasUkraine
ScienceGlobal issues

The science of good hearing

July 5, 2024

If you’re young, you don’t usually do enough to protect your hearing. But more than a billion youngsters are at risk of hearing loss worldwide. People often turn to assistive devices when it’s already too late. Hearing loss can result in isolation and accelerate the onset of dementia.

https://p.dw.com/p/4huiJ

Traffic noise, aeroplanes taking off, music turned up to full volume. At concerts and parties, noise levels often exceed the pain threshold of 120 decibels. This can lead to noise-induced hearing loss - damage to the ears that can’t be cured. Age-related hearing loss is different: in this case, hearing aids can help. The first signs often appear in people when they reach their mid-40s. Those affected can no longer hear high frequencies and have trouble following conversations in a noisy environment. This may mean that people withdraw socially. Hearing aids filter out background noise such as traffic or wind, suppress reverberation and amplify speech - all depending on the listening environment. Nowadays, the necessary technology fits into tiny casings. However, there’s still one disadvantage to all these hearing systems: the loudspeakers close the ear canal, which leads to sound loss as well as potential inflammation. With the "hearing contact lens", on the other hand, the loudspeaker sits directly on the eardrum and stimulates it directly. The start-up company Vibrosonic says that as a result, the sound is clearer and stronger. Could this be a viable alternative to traditional hearing aids? We introduce young people suffering from hearing loss as a result of listening to music too loudly for too long, look at everyday situations that put extreme strain on our hearing and present new solutions from the hearing aid industry.

Skip next section More on Science from around the world

More on Science from around the world

DW Tomorrow Today Sendungslogo Composite

Tomorrow Today – The Science Show

The origins of humanity, what would happen if we encountered aliens, and when we’ll be able vacation on the moon.
ScienceJuly 5, 202426:04 min
DW In Good Shape Sendungslogo Composite

Life is healthier with animals - In Good Shape

Studies confirm that dogs, cats and horses boost our health and well-being. But what about germs, bites, or scratches?
ScienceJuly 5, 202426:04 min
An astronaut floats above a blue planet Earth

How do astronauts carry out spacewalks?

Astronauts can only survive in space wearing special suits, with a rucksack supplying breathable air.
ScienceJune 29, 202403:13 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm