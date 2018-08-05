The perfect summer dish  

Recipe



Salt Cod Salad



Ingredients for 4 Persons

400 g raw salted cod (middle section from the back)

60 g tomatoes

40 g green onions

20 g green bell pepper

20 g black Aragón olives

40 g flat green beans

20 ml olive oil Virgen extra

8 ml Sherry vinegar

8 g salt

4 g fennel fronds



Preparation



Shred the cod to remove the white nerve fibers. This works best when done by hand. Finely chop the vegetables, season with oil and vinegar and let stand for 15 minutes, then add the olives. Sprinkle the fish with oil and add the fennel fronds. Dose the salt very cautiously, then dress.



Bon appétit!