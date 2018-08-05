The perfect summer dish  

The Catalans love it: salt cod salad. It's made with shredded salt cod, onions, tomatoes, and black olives. In Spain it's known as Esqueixada: a traditional dish with cult status.
Recipe
Salt Cod Salad
Ingredients for 4 Persons
400 g raw salted cod (middle section from the back)
60 g tomatoes
40 g green onions
20 g green bell pepper
20 g black Aragón olives
40 g flat green beans
20 ml olive oil Virgen extra
8 ml Sherry vinegar
8 g salt
4 g fennel fronds
Preparation
Shred the cod to remove the white nerve fibers. This works best when done by hand. Finely chop the vegetables, season with oil and vinegar and let stand for 15 minutes, then add the olives. Sprinkle the fish with oil and add the fennel fronds. Dose the salt very cautiously, then dress.
Bon appétit!