  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Economic Forum
War in Ukraine
Dokumentation Lithium Ionen Story
Image: Autentic
ScienceGermany

The Lithium-Ion Story

20 minutes ago

The lithium-ion battery is proving to be one of the most important innovations for the 21st century. This new technology is the cornerstone of e-mobility and digitalization.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LhN9

It’s set to play a big role in enabling the switch to renewable energies.

Dokumentation Lithium Ionen Story
Image: Autentic

Without the lithium-ion battery, many of the technological innovations we take for granted today would be almost inconceivable. From smartphones to e-cars, the lithium-ion battery can be found in almost every battery-powered device. 
The technology is particularly well-established in one, perhaps surprising, place: the warehouse. In the field of "intralogistics,” e-mobility is already the order of the day. In fact, lithium-ion forklifts have been hard at work in warehouses around the world for more than a decade. 

Dokumentation Lithium Ionen Story
Image: Autentic

The Hamburg-based Jungheinrich company is a trailblazer in this technology. But pioneering comes with challenges. Intralogistics deals with a wide variety of issues, from artificial intelligence to sustainability, resource availability, and recycling.

Dokumentation Lithium Ionen Story
Image: Autentic

 

 

This film explores the extraction of lithium, the production of state-of-the-art cells and their use in vehicles and AI-controlled large-scale energy storage. It highlights the latest developments in this promising and rapidly advancing field.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 15.02.2023 – 01:15 UTC
WED 15.02.2023 – 04:15 UTC
WED 15.02.2023 – 18.15 UTC 
THU 16.02.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 18.02.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 19.02.2023 – 08:15 UTC


Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

THU 16.02.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 19.02.2023 – 08:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  
 

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov

Ukraine updates: Defense ministers discuss tanks at Ramstein

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Political activist Chukwumalobi Uche speaks into a microphone at the crack of dawn.

Nigeria's youth eager to cast their ballot

Nigeria's youth eager to cast their ballot

Politics4 hours ago01:58 min
More from Africa

Asia

a bird of prey lies on a counter to be inspected

Rescuing New Delhi's birds of prey from kite flying

Rescuing New Delhi's birds of prey from kite flying

Nature and Environment3 hours ago02:39 min
More from Asia

Germany

Edin Terzic stands holding his fist in the air in front of Dortmund's bench

Bundesliga: 5 questions ahead of the restart

Bundesliga: 5 questions ahead of the restart

Soccer2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A woman stands on a dark street as cars approach

Moldova: Driven to sex work by desperation and poverty

Moldova: Driven to sex work by desperation and poverty

Society7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Syrian refugee child is begging for money near Beirut,

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

Politics21 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

The five members of the band Spice Girls posing together

The cult of the 90s

The cult of the 90s

Culture21 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Africa bets on Brazil’s new President Lula da Silva

Africa bets on Brazil’s new President Lula da Silva

PoliticsJanuary 18, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage