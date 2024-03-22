The IDEFIX Rover and JAXA’s Mission to the Moons of Mars

Japan is planning to launch a mission to the moons of Mars in 2026.

It will have a rover on board named after the brave and clever dog from the Asterix and Obelix comics. IDEFIX will venture into unknown territory if it successfully lands on Phobos.

Also on Tomorrow Today:

Science: Can we smell farts from space?

Found commonly in oil fields, cattle farts and burps, methane is one of the biggest causes for global warming, contributing to a third of it. Here’s how satellites can spot it from space.

New insights into exoplanets and how they form

Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Germany have taken a closer look at the formation of Earth-like planets encircling distant, massive stars. The James Webb Space Telescope is providing new insights into the hitherto mysterious process.

How does our sun work?

Our local star provides our planet with heat and light. Without the Sun, there would be no life on Earth. The energy it emits is produced deep beneath its surface, where hydrogen fuses to form helium. This week's viewer question comes from Román G. in Mexico.

Solar power in the Alps – Switzerland’s energy transition

How can sustainable solar power be reliably produced, even in winter? Photovoltaic panels that also convert sunlight reflected upwards by the snow are set to be installed in the Swiss Alps in the future.

ProjectZero: Denmark and the road to a carbon-free future

The EU wants to be carbon-neutral by 2050, but the small Danish city of Sønderborg has a much more ambitious plan. It’s aiming for 2029 and is already over halfway there. How is it making such great progress in an area that is so challenging in other urban centers?

