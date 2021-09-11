'The Happening' takes 1st prize at 2021 Venice Film Festival

A young woman risks going to prison for seeking an abortion in the 1960s in France. Audrey Diwan's hard-hitting drama film "The Happening" about illegal abortion is the second French film to win a major festival this year since Julia Ducournau received the Palme D'Or in Cannes for "Titane" in July.

It was chosen from 21 contenders by a jury led by "Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho. The jury also included Chinese-born director and Oscar winner Chloe Zhao, who won the Golden Lion in 2020 with "Nomadland."

After scaling down last year due to COVID-19, the festival's glamour was back in 2021, albeit with necessary pandemic precautions which included mandatory masks, vaccine passes and maximum 50% capacity in the cinemas.

Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino received the Silver Lion for ‘The Hand of God.'

Hollywood stars and the international crème de la crème of the movie scene walked the red carpet in Venice. Among the highlights was undoubtedly the appearance of Ben Affleck with his one-time girlfriend Jennifer Lopez by his side, to the delight of many gossip magazines.

Highlights of the Venice Film Festival 'Parallel Mothers' Pedro Almodovar opens the festival with "Parallel Mothers," which is also in the race for the Golden Lion. The film portrays two women who give birth to a child on the same day, and whose lives run parallel during the first two following years. It stars Penelope Cruz, Aitana Sanchez-Gijon, Julieta Serrano and Rossy De Palma, all actors who have already worked with the acclaimed Spanish filmmaker.

Highlights of the Venice Film Festival Director Alberto Barbera impressed by film line-up A total of 59 countries are represented at the festival this year, with 21 entries in the main competition for the Golden Lion. Director Alberto Barbera praised the high quality of the works in the program, saying it felt "as if the pandemic had stimulated everyone's creativity." Last year, eight female directors presented their films in the competition; in 2021 there will be only five.

Highlights of the Venice Film Festival An award-winning jury The seven-member jury consists of four women and three men, and is led by Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho ("Parasite"). Another Academy Award-winning jury member is Chloe Zhao, whose film "Nomadland" not only swept the top awards at the Oscars, but also won last year's Golden Lion in Venice.

Highlights of the Venice Film Festival 'Spencer' The poster and the trailer of Pablo Larrain's drama on the British royals already went viral ahead of the festival. "Spencer" — which was the maiden name of Lady Di — is set in 1991, during Princess Diana's Christmas holidays with the royal family, when she decides to separate from Prince Charles. Kristen Stewart plays the lead role in the German-UK-US-Chilean co-production.

Highlights of the Venice Film Festival 'The Lost Daughter' Actor Maggie Gyllenhaal joins the Venice competition with her debut as a director and screenwriter, with the film adaptation of Elena Ferrante's novel "The Lost Daughter." Oscar winner Olivia Colman portrays a woman who spends days observing a mother and her daughter on the beach, as they remind her of the time when her now grown-up daughters were little.

Highlights of the Venice Film Festival 'Reflection' Ukrainian director Valentyn Vasyanovych is presenting his film "Reflection," in which a Ukrainian surgeon is captured by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine's conflict zone and experiences humiliation and violence. In 2019, the director received the Horizons Award for "Atlantis." This year, he has a chance at nabbing the Golden Lion.

Highlights of the Venice Film Festival 'Becoming Led Zeppelin' Outside the competition, one of the films being shown is the documentary "Becoming Led Zeppelin." It tells of how the rock band came to be, starting from shows in small English clubs all the way through their status as one of the biggest bands in rock history, with timeless hits like the song "Stairway to Heaven." Director Bernard MacMahon used more than 70,000 hand-restored archive photos.

Highlights of the Venice Film Festival 'The Last Duel' Ridley Scott's first film since 2017, starring Matt Damon, will also premiere at the Venice festival. It is based on a true story from the 14th century, but could hardly be more topical in the age of #MeToo: A knight's wife claims to have been raped by his best friend. The ensuing duel between the two friends also happens to be the last one to be legally sanctioned in France's history.

Highlights of the Venice Film Festival Jamie Lee Curtis Thanks to her many appearances in horror films, Jamie Lee Curtis was known as the "Scream Queen" in the 1970s. In the upcoming slasher "Halloween Kills," she once again has to meet the psychopathic serial killer Michael Myers. The film is playing outside of competition at the Venice Film Festival. Curtis will also be receiving a Golden Lion for her lifetime achievement.

Highlights of the Venice Film Festival Roberto Benigni Italian Oscar-winner Roberto Benigni weaves together comic, gusto, sadness and irony in his films like "Life is Beautiful." He is also being honored for his lifetime achievement. "Right from his debut, marked by his innovative and irreverent approach to rules and traditions, Roberto Benigni stands out in the panorama of the Italian performing arts," Venice festival director Alberto Barbera said.

Highlights of the Venice Film Festival The 78th Venice International Film Festival The 78th annual Venice International Film Festival is held from September 1-11, 2021. The festival is organized by the Biennale di Venezia, which is also responsible for the architecture and art biennials. Due to the corona pandemic, strict hygiene regulations will apply and tickets must be booked online. Author: Torsten Landsberg



The Golden Lion and women directors

Audrey Diwan is the sixth woman to receive the prestigious Golden Lion Award. Previous winners include Chloe Zhao with "Nomadland", Margarethe von Trotta with "Marianne & Juliane", Agnes Varda with "Vagabond", Mira Nair with "Monsoon Wedding" and Sofia Coppola with "Somewhere."

The award for best actress went to the queen of Spanish cinema, Penelope Cruz, for her role in the comedy "Parallel Mothers" — her latest collaboration with countryman Pedro Almodovar. She thanked the legendary Spanish director for "inspiring me every day with your search for truth."

Spanish actress Penelope Cruz received the award for best actress

Italian filmmaker Michelangelo Frammartino received a special jury prize for "Il buco" — a drama film about a group of speleologists discovering a deep cave in a remote area of Italy's south in 1961. US director Maggie Gyllenhall won the prize for best screenplay for her psychological drama "The Lost Daughter."

The Princess Diana bio-pic "Spencer," starring US actress Kristen Stewart as the UK royal, did not receive any awards despite gathering critical acclaim ahead of the festival.

Serious topics set the tone

This year's festival was notably dominated by darker films. The Italian fantasy drama "Freaks Out" had German actor Franz Rogowski starring as an eccentric Nazi in a circus. US actor Oscar Isaac starred in "The Card Counter", a movie about a man who who took part in torture and prisoner abuse in Abu Ghraib. And Jane Campion's Western "The Power of the Dog" — starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst — focuses on two feuding brothers on a Montana ranch in the 1920s and deals with toxic masculinity, repressed homosexuality, jealousy, and addiction. Campion won the award for best director.

In recent years, success at Venice has become a key launchpad for the Oscars. The last four winners — "Nomadland", "Joker", "Roma", and "The Shape of Water" — have all gone on to receive an Academy Award.

kt (dpa/AFP)