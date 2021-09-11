Pedro Almodovar

Pedro Almodóvar Caballero, born in 1949, is one of the most internationally successful Spanish directors, screenwriters and producers, who has managed to even develop his very own cult following.

Almodovar gained significance during "La Movida Madrilena," a cultural movement that followed the death of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco. He achieved his breakthrough with the black comedy "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown," followed by other successful films, among them "Julieta" (2016). Almodovar's prevalent themes seem to be desire, passion, family, Spanish traditions and cultural identity.