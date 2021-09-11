Visit the new DW website

Pedro Almodovar

Pedro Almodóvar Caballero, born in 1949, is one of the most internationally successful Spanish directors, screenwriters and producers, who has managed to even develop his very own cult following.

Almodovar gained significance during "La Movida Madrilena," a cultural movement that followed the death of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco. He achieved his breakthrough with the black comedy "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown," followed by other successful films, among them "Julieta" (2016). Almodovar's prevalent themes seem to be desire, passion, family, Spanish traditions and cultural identity.

French director Audrey Diwan acknowledges receiving the Golden Lion for Best Film for L'Evenement (Happening) during the closing ceremony of the 78th Venice Film Festival on September 11, 2021 at Venice Lido. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

'The Happening' takes 1st prize at 2021 Venice Film Festival 11.09.2021

Audrey Diwan's film "The Happening" (L'événement) about the fight for the right to abortion won this year's Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. Paolo Sorrentino's "The Hand of God" came in second.
Bianca Balti bei der Festivaleröffnung mit der Premiere des Kinofilms 'Madres paralelas / Parallel Mothers' auf der Biennale di Venezia 2021 / 78. Internationale Filmfestspiele von Venedig im Palazzo del Cinema. Venedig, 01.09.2021

78th Venice International Film Festival opens 02.09.2021

Braving the pandemic, the Venice Film Festival is again putting on a show of resilience as it premiers several movies that are hoped to revive the flagging film industry. Director Pedro Almodovar and Penelope Cruz teamed up again, and we'll get a glimpse at their latest collaboration.
Spencer Actrees Kirsten Stewart

Highlights of the Venice Film Festival 31.08.2021

There are 21 films competing for the Golden Lion, including a new work on Lady Di, "Spencer." Ridley Scott's "Last Duel" will premiere outside the competition.
05/09/2020 60030-Red_Carpet_-_PIECES_OF_A_WOMAN_-_Actress_Vanessa_Kirby__1___Credits_La_Biennale_di_Venezia_-_Foto_ASAC__ph_Jacopo_Salvi_

Venice Film Festival: Cinema as the antidote to coronavirus depression 07.09.2020

Vanessa Kirby, Greta Thunberg, Pedro Almodovar and a pandemic: As the film fest reaches its halfway point, DW's Scott Roxborough reports from Venice.
Der Regisseur, Produzent, Autor und Schauspieler Rainer Werner Fassbinder am 16.02.1978 in Coburg bei den Dreharbeiten zu dem Film Die Ehe der Maria Braun. Er wurde am 31.05.1945 in Bad Wörishofen geboren und starb am 10.06.1982 in München.

The influential Rainer Werner Fassbinder 29.05.2020

Fassbinder, who was born 75 years ago, is considered one of the most important film directors of all time. He had filmmakers who influenced him, but he also influenced many other directors after him.
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Brad Pitt in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The film was announced as a late addition to the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, May 2. It will premiere in competition at the upcoming French festival, adding one of the summer’s starriest, most anticipated films to Cannes’ red carpet. (Andrew Cooper/Sony-Columbia Pictures via AP) |

Cannes: 10 things to know about the world's most important film festival 14.05.2019

The 72nd Cannes Film Festival boasts big-name directors from Quentin Tarantino to Pedro Almodovar — plus plenty of fresh faces. Running May 14-25, here's what to look out for during this year's French Riviera film gala.
A crowd of protesters gather outside the Catalan region's economy ministry after junior economy minister Josep Maria Jove was arrested by Spanish police during a raid on several government offices, in Barcelona, Spain, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Albert Gea

How artists view Catalonia's independence crisis 09.10.2017

Artists and intellectuals in Spain, including Mario Vargas Llosa and Pedro Almodovar, respond to the political standoff after the referendum for Catalonian independence.
©PHOTOPQR/LE PARISIEN ; Photo Le Parisien / Fred Dugit Spectacle Palais des festivals (Cannes 06) Le 70e festival de Cannes débute ce 17 mai 2017 sous la présidence cette année du réalisateur espagnol Pédro Almodovar . 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017. The film festival will run from 17 to 28 May. Foto: Fred Dugit/MAXPPP/dpa |

Half-time in Cannes: High expectations and ugly surprises 24.05.2017

The Palme d'Or is considered to be the most prestigious award in the film industry. A total of 19 directors are competing this year for the award for best film. But like the rest of the world, Cannes is in shock.
ARCHIV 2016 *** US actor Will Smith poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the European premiere of Collateral Beauty in London on December 15, 2016. / AFP / Ben STANSALL (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)

Will Smith to join Cannes Film Festival jury 26.04.2017

Hollywood stars like Will Smith and Jessica Chastain, as well as up-and-coming German director Maren Ade, will help choose the winners of the Golden Palms in May. The Cannes Film Festival has announced its jury.
Titel: Euromaxx Cannes Copy: DW

Who will nab the Palme d'Or? 23.05.2016

This year it's young directors making their mark in the race for in Cannes. DW film correspondent Scott Roxborough reveals his favorites to win the the Palme d'Or.
Kommentar englisch Opinion

Opinion: Berlin Film Festival should drop the fluff and aim higher 22.02.2010

The Berlin Film Festival jury managed to sift out the few good films from the rest and bestow them with Gold and Silver Bears. But the festival needs to trim down and set its sights higher, says DW's Jochen Kuerten.
Die Tanztheater Choreographin Pina Bausch, aeussert sich am Montag 22.Okt.2007, in Duesseldorf waehrend einer Pressekonferenz. Bausch soll fuer ihr Lebenswerk am 10.Nov.2007 den Kyoto Preis 2007 erhalten. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Kyoto Accolade for German Dance Great 09.11.2007

The internationally celebrated German choreographer Pina Bausch has been awarded the Kyoto Prize in recognition of her innovative groundbreaking work.