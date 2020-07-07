The Green Revolution - Biofuel Instead of Coal and Oil?

What lies behind this optimism?

The biobased economy promises to help solve some of the world’s biggest problems, including climate change, species extinction, pesticide residues and depleted soil. It foresees plants, fungi and insects replacing environmentally unfriendly coal and petroleum as raw materials, and microorganisms being used to produce chemicals.

But even these renewable resources require a production process, and that harbors new potential dangers. These include land appropriation, the destruction of already dwindling natural ecosystems, and the exploitation of nature for profit to an ever-greater extent. This documentary examines the economic cycle as a whole, from the production of biomass to processing and finished products.



Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

FRI 03.06.2022 – 01:15 UTC

FRI 03.06.2022 – 04:15 UTC

FRI 03.06.2022 – 18:15 UTC

SAT 04.06.2022 – 12:15 UTC

SAT 04.06.2022 – 15:15 UTC

SUN 05.06.2022 – 19:15 UTC

MON 06.06.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

MON 06.06.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3