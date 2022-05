The 77 Percent

The gold and diamonds of Sierra Leone — A blessing or a curse?

Diamonds, gold, bauxite, iron ore: You name it, Sierra Leone's got it. 20 years after the civil war, the West African country is no longer ruled by conflict diamonds. But does the modern-day mineral sector really benefit the people of Sierra Leone? Edith Kimani heads to Koidu town in the diamond-rich Kono District to find out.