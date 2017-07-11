'The Godfather' star James Caan dies at 82

Hollywood actor James Caan passed away on Wednesday evening, his agent said. The 82-year-old was best known for playing Sonny Corleone, the oldest son of Vito Corleone, in the 1972 movie "The Godfather" and also starred as the writer held hostage by an insane fan in the 1990 film "Misery."

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," the actor's family said in a Tweet posted on Caan's official account.

His family signed off their tweet with the phrase "End of tweet," which was Caan's habit of doing so while he was alive

The actor's publicist declined to provide any further details, including any cause of death.

