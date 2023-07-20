  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
Heat and drought
CrimeFrance

The Gangs of Marseille

54 minutes ago

The summer of 2021 was the deadliest in the history of Marseille. 15 people were killed in shootouts. Increasingly, rival gangs are creating a climate of fear in the city’s northern neighborhoods.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SlR7
Dokumentation | Die Gangs von Marseille - Drogenkrieg in Südfrankreich
Image: ZDF

Parts of Marseille are under the control of powerful drugs cartels.

Dokumentation | Die Gangs von Marseille - Drogenkrieg in Südfrankreich
Image: ZDF

They’re not afraid to carry out contract killings to demonstrate their power or secure new areas for the handling and sale of drugs. The city’s police force is aiming to solve the problem with special units.

 

 

 

Dokumentation | Die Gangs von Marseille - Drogenkrieg in Südfrankreich
Image: ZDF

 

It’s thought the cartels’ turnover is around 30 million Euros per month. In hotspots such as the social housing districts in northern Marseille, dealers earn up to 80,000 Euros a day.
 
 

 

 

 

Dokumentation | Die Gangs von Marseille - Drogenkrieg in Südfrankreich
Image: ZDF

The Marseille police, anti-drugs authority and special plainclothes units are on duty 24/7 in a bid to stop the illegal activity.

 

 

 

Dokumentation | Die Gangs von Marseille - Drogenkrieg in Südfrankreich
Image: ZDF

 

But the gangs continue to use violent tactics, which sometimes cost the lives of innocent civilians. The documentary accompanies these elite units on patrol and during dramatic large-scale operations.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

THU 24.08.2023 – 01:15 UTC
THU 24.08.2023 – 04:15 UTC
THU 24.08.2023 – 18:15 UTC
FRI 25.08.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 26.08.2023 – 19:15 UTC
SUN 27.08.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 27.08.2023 – 15:15 UTC
MON 28.08.2023 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

FRI 25.08.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The grain terminal at the port in Odesa

Ukraine updates: Russia targets Ukrainian ports

Conflicts5 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Gum arabic sap as pictured on the branch of an acacia tree

Sudan crisis spells uncertainty for key Coca Cola ingredient

Sudan crisis spells uncertainty for key Coca Cola ingredient

Business5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A blurred out picture of one of the accusers going down a flight of stairs

#MeToo accusations against one of China's leading dissidents

#MeToo accusations against one of China's leading dissidents

Society47 minutes ago
More from Asia

Germany

black and white photo of Stauffenberg, Hitler, General Fromm from July 15, 1944

'Operation Valkyrie': The failed plot to kill Adolf Hitler

'Operation Valkyrie': The failed plot to kill Adolf Hitler

History7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A smiling places his vote in a ballot box in front of a crowd of people

Spanish elections: Will Sanchez's political gamble pay off?

Spanish elections: Will Sanchez's political gamble pay off?

Politics10 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Workers from different local humanitarian aid agencies, including the White Helmets and the Al-Bunyan Al-Marsous Foundation, protest the closing of the border crossing to international aid deliveries.

Russia, Assad, UN? How to get aid to millions in Syria now

Russia, Assad, UN? How to get aid to millions in Syria now

PoliticsJuly 19, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Picture of actress Margot Robbie in the role of the Mattel doll Barbie, dressed in a striped bathing suit, wearing high heels and white framed sunglasses.

Barbie: The world's most famous plastic doll

Barbie: The world's most famous plastic doll

FilmJuly 19, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage