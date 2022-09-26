 The Escape Diaries: ′Family would also expect you to have a better life almost instantly′ | Africa | DW | 26.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Africa

The Escape Diaries: 'Family would also expect you to have a better life almost instantly'

It is almost automatic for your family to expect you to succeed while living abroad, says Collins Okoro, who moved to Ukraine from Nigeria to study law. He speaks about the pressure of such family expectations.

DW Projekt The Escape Diaries, Collins Okoro

This article is part of 'The Escape Diaries', a series about the personal experiences of African students who fled the war in Ukraine. Find out more about how the war changed their lives and what the future holds for them.

"On a plane out of the country, your family's expectations are as high as the plane's distance away from the ground. All they see is an investment well made like you are going to automatically be the next human money printer. And why not? They probably borrowed money from people or stopped a lot of their projects to see that you got on that flight. It's only fair to get that remuneration.

But looking at it from the perspective of a human money printer, life is really hard. You have to work thrice as hard (for yourself, your family, and your friends) to meet a standard that they have all seemed to put on you. I was once guilty of this mentality. Whoever was living abroad was never allowed to say they can't afford to get me something.

DW Projekt The Escape Diaries, Collins Okoro

Collins says expectations are one of the underlying factors of overthinking

Now living every day, with the weight of responsibilities of an eight-member family on your shoulders is one of the daily nightmares to go through. You get calls from home and you shake before you pick them up because you are afraid of what the new request would be. It gets more intense because it's not only about the money. Family would also expect you to have a better life almost instantly. But what do I say when people ask me how I am "enjoying Europe?" All I can do is laugh it off and say how much I have learned and use new stories to hide my true story.

Expectations are one of the underlying factors of overthinking. At least in my case."

Related content

The Escape Diaries, Collins Okoro, Protagonist Bild samt Copyright und Nutzungsfreigabe geliefert durch DW/Okeri Ngutjinazo <okeri.ngutjinazo@dw.com>

The Escape Diaries: 'The thirst to be successful led me to Ukraine' 26.09.2022

Nigerian student Collins Okoro came to Ukraine with the hopes that it would catapult his career but now the war has changed that. But could Berlin offer better opportunities? Here is his story.

Eine Frau dreht am Thermostat einer Heizung. Sie sitzt im Wollpulli auf der Couch, er im T-Shirt. Sie dreht die Heizung auf, er runter. Was klingt wie ein Klischee, kann die Wissenschaft nur bestätigen. (zu dpa «Krieg um das Thermometer: Gewinnen die Männer oder die Frauen?») +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Gas crisis: Why Germans fear a cold winter 24.09.2022

In Germany, gas prices are going through the roof, and consumers are getting very worried. Policymakers have different ideas on the right response.

0860 Burnt out apartment on Chornobylska Street 9a. Kyiv Copyright: The photo was provided by construction company Askon. There is permission to publish

Ukraine war: Amid destruction, reconstruction booms in Kyiv 15.09.2022

Builders in Kyiv are working non-stop to repair homes damaged by Russian shelling. Residents hope to move back in before the temperatures drop.

Advertisement

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show.  