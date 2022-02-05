The Day

The Day with Michael Okwu: 'A moment of peril'

Tonight, a state of emergency in Ukraine. Kyiv has urged its citizens living in Russia to leave immediately and has called up reservists into its military, bracing for a potential invasion by its neighbor. US defense officials say Vladimir Putin is "as ready as he can be". His recognition of two break-away regions as independent states has triggered Western sanctions. But should they hit harder?