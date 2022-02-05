 The Day with Michael Okwu: ′A moment of peril′ | The Day - News in Review | DW | 23.02.2022

The Day

The Day with Michael Okwu: 'A moment of peril'

Tonight, a state of emergency in Ukraine. Kyiv has urged its citizens living in Russia to leave immediately and has called up reservists into its military, bracing for a potential invasion by its neighbor. US defense officials say Vladimir Putin is "as ready as he can be". His recognition of two break-away regions as independent states has triggered Western sanctions. But should they hit harder?

The US says it has proof that the Kremlin is preparing to attack Ukraine with the help of fake news.

Is there a Russian 'false flag' plan? 05.02.2022

US and Russia hold crisis talks on Ukraine

US and Russia hold crisis talks on Ukraine 21.01.2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the VTB Capital Investment Forum Russia Calling! via a video conference call in Moscow, Russia November 30, 2021. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Biden warns Putin that US will make advances 'very difficult' for Moscow 04.12.2021

Doku KW 8 Tschernobyl

Moving to Chernobyl - Embracing radiation to escape war 21.02.2022

