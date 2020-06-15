The dark legacy of sexual liberation in Germany

"Our lives have been ruined," says Marco. One of the victims of the Kentler Project, Marco is now 40, but you would not guess.

There are no signs, either, of the traumatic experiences he went through, beginning when he was just nine years old. From that age on, he was at the mercy of a pedophile foster father, who sexually abused him over a number of years.

What makes Marco's story, and that of many others, all the more shocking is that the Berlin authorities who were responsible for the welfare of the youngster apparently looked the other way and ignored evidence of the abuse he was suffering or, worse still, tacitly accepted what was going on.

"You can never really get over it," adds Sven, who was sent to live with the same foster father, Fritz H: a man with a criminal record.

The violence and the abuse they went through have left Sven and Marco with a profound sense of hurt. Both have struggled in later life. Both are dependent on state welfare payments.

Under the cover of academic interest

But they have not given up in their fight: a fight to see those responsible for their suffering finally being brought to justice. That will not, however, include Fritz H. The former foster father died in 2015.

Marco and Sven standing in the bright light and warm afternoon sun, in front of a restaurant in the central Berlin district of Mitte, have just attended a press conference that they hoped would at last cast some light on the structures behind the torment for so long inflicted on them and other young boys.

A team of researchers from the University of Hildesheim had published a reportcommissioned by Berlin's Department for Education, Youth and Family. The same department that had been responsible for protecting Marco and Sven.

The researchers were given access to files relating to what was called Foster Home Fritz H. It was here that Marco, Sven, and eight other boys and youths were placed in the years from 1973 to 2003. The youngsters were put into the care of Fritz H. by Berlin's youth welfare offices.

"Do you love children more than you'd like to?" — Berlin's Charité launched a campaign encouraging pedophiles to seek help.

Abuse disguised as sexual liberation

In Germany in the 1960s, people in some circles viewed sex with children not as a taboo, but as progressive.

One key figure behind such thinking was the Berlin-based psychology professor Helmut Kentler. Today, it is clear that he was nothing less than a matchmaker for pedophiles. But, for a long time, he was widely viewed as a visionary and one of Germany's most prominent sexologists, or sex experts.

His books on education sold well and he was a popular expert and commentator on radio and TV. His theory of "emancipating sexual education” was based on the premise that children are also sexual beings who have are right to express their sexuality.

Liberating children's sexuality from repressive moral strictures would help to unleash energies that would in turn lead to political protest and the true democratization of German society that Kentler believed was still necessary.

Rising up against outdated moral values

This was the late 1960s. In Germany, a new, young generation began to ask what exactly their parents and grandparents had got up to during the Nazi Third Reich.

All traditional and authoritarian moral values were subjected to critical scrutiny. The utopia of a free and unshackled society was shared by many. In this potent mood of social liberation, the previously unthinkable became thinkable: it was suddenly acceptable, it seemed, for pedophiles to indulge their sexuality with young children.

Among those still struggling to come to terms with the dark legacy of all that 1968 stood for are Germany's environmentalist Green party.

In their early days four decades ago, they even considered advocating the abolition of

Paragraph 176 of the German Criminal Code that criminalized sexual activity with children below the age of 14.

Five years later, and the Greens in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia even agreed to push for the legalization of sex between adults and children as long as it was "consensual."

Abuse was also systematic at one of West Germany's most "progressive" schools: the Odenwald boarding school in the south-western state of Hesse.

As many as 900 pupils were victims of sexual abuse in the three decades from 1966 to 1989.

And there is a link between the Odenwaldschule and the "Kentler project." In both cases, it was Berlin's youth welfare offices that had sent what were seen as "difficult boys" to a place where they would suffer systematic abuse.

Germany in 1968: caught between stuffiness and student revolts Provocative attire British fashion designer Mary Quant (right) made mini skirts socially acceptable, with models showing off their legs in a fashion show in 1968. German women quickly picked up the trend. Short skirts were followed by short dresses, coats and — the ultimate fashion statement — "hot pants" shorts women loved to match with a maxi coat.

Germany in 1968: caught between stuffiness and student revolts All-female beat bands Rock and pop music were dominated by male bands, with the Rolling Stones paying homage to the "Street Fighting Man," and the Beatles in the charts with "Revolution." At best, women were singers or groupies in Germany — until the first all-girl band formed in Duisburg in the mid 1960s with cool chicks on the drums and guitar: the "Rag Dolls" (pictured).

Germany in 1968: caught between stuffiness and student revolts Dramatic makeup After hearing that "a German woman doesn't wear make-up" in the Nazi era, heavily made-up eyes were part of every woman's evening dress in the mid '60s. Women looked to actresses (Claudia Cardinale, pictured) and singers like Esther Ofarim and Daliah Lavi for the new look. Forget the natural look: black eyeliner and thick, dark eyebrows were utterly stylish.

Germany in 1968: caught between stuffiness and student revolts Things are about to change At the time, a woman's role in West Germany was clearly defined by tradition. Women were mainly homemakers, they raised children and fun was reserved for Sunday outings. The photo shows ladies in 1968 at the Wolfsburg Marksmen Club, in a picture taken by renowned German photographer Robert Lebeck.

Germany in 1968: caught between stuffiness and student revolts Sex symbol: "Barbarella" In 1968, the opposite of the prim 1960s housewife hit the movie screens. In the science fiction film "Barbarella," a sexy Jane Fonda enthralled the audience. The cult movie was directed by Roger Vadim, who made several films with Brigitte Bardot, while fashion designer Paco Rabanne created the futuristic costumes.

Germany in 1968: caught between stuffiness and student revolts Flower Power "Make love, not war" — the US antiwar slogan quickly found its way to Germany, too. In the late '60s, offshoots of the hippie movement also made their way across the Atlantic. Jimi Hendrix and his band, The Jimi Hendrix Experience, played in Cologne, Berlin and London in 1968, their freaky outfits and stage shows a thrill and inspiration to European fans.

Germany in 1968: caught between stuffiness and student revolts The hippie look That year Janis Joplin told her audiences that "freedom is just another word for nothing left to lose." Germans adored her freewheeling hippie look. Fashion designers worldwide copied the vibrant flowing dresses, bangles and necklaces, and bordered blouses — soon found in department stores everywhere.

Germany in 1968: caught between stuffiness and student revolts Communal living The student rebellions that year changed people's outlook on life. Suddenly, there was free love. Poeple chose entirely new forms of living, sometimes replacing traditional marriages and life in a small family unit with life in a commune instead, like Berlin's infamous "Kommune I" community.

Germany in 1968: caught between stuffiness and student revolts Feminist art Young artists from across the German-speaking world also began to turn to provocative action. In what she called "Tap and Touch," Valie Export, who was from Vienna, Austria, challenged men to touch her. It was her way to try and break down gender traditions, and patriarchal leadership structures in the art academies, by making them face up to a real woman.

Germany in 1968: caught between stuffiness and student revolts Sit-ins and teach-ins Students came up with new forms of protest, including the popular sit-ins, like the one pictured above in February 1968 ahead of the International Vietnam Conference at Berlin's Technical University. Sit-ins, go-ins and teach-ins were soon part of the students' everyday lives.

Germany in 1968: caught between stuffiness and student revolts Peace movement Protests and demonstrations weren't only staged by students and at colleges in 1968. Young and old took to the streets. Renowned novelist Heinrich Böll (pictured), who was very critical of the German postwar political establishment, spoke to crowds at a peace protest in Bonn. The antiwar movement was peaking as the Vietnam War and Cold War continued without end. Author: Heike Mund (db)



Exposed and abandoned

The current report from the University of Hildesheim has not been able to find out precisely how many youngsters were exposed to pedophile foster fathers in Berlin and West Germany. Instead, it has focussed on Foster Home H.

In an official report from 1988, Kentler gave a detailed account of how his "experiment" worked. Beginning in 1969, homeless boys were turned over to pedosexual "caretakers" for — as the perfidious system would have it — their mutual benefit. Kentler proudly commented on how he, "succeeded in winning the backing of responsible local authority employees."

But the vulnerable boys were not just turned over to "pedophile caretakers." The Hildesheim report is clear: "Evidence so far gathered shows that the care homes were, in fact, men living alone, often powerful and influential men (…) from academic life, research organizations and other educational contexts."

The report points to what is described as a "network" that included everything from academic facilities to state welfare offices. Under Helmut Kentler's influence, pedophile tendencies were tolerated and defended. He, too, will never be brought to justice. Kentler died in 2008.

Sandra Scheeres is the current Berlin senator responsible for the Kentler case. She has been outspoken in expressing her sympathy for the victims and condemnation of crimes she calls, "simply unimaginable." Although the statute of limitations for these crimes has expired, Scheeres has promised financial compensation for the suffering.

For Marco and Sven, it is all too little, too late. After all they say, one man suspected of having been involved in the system of abuse – the former head of a youth welfare office, is still alive. So far, though, there has been no investigation. As Marco puts it: "They didn't want anybody to be named. And they have achieved their goal. They‘ve defended the system."