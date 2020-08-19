 The coronavirus pandemic — seen it all before in the movies? | Film | DW | 19.08.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Film

The coronavirus pandemic — seen it all before in the movies?

A film expert looked into how TV series and cinema foreshadowed the COVID-19 pandemic years ago. Here's why we should have been watching more closely.

Film still Phase 7, a man wearing a protective helmet (Koch Media)

Should we have seen this coming? Should politicians, scientists and social institutions simply have watched more movies? Haven't numerous pandemic films and TV series in fact shown what happens when diseases spread around the globe at breakneck speed?

These are questions we should deal with even if no one claims that fictional movie and TV material should be used one-on-one to plan the future.

Denis Newiak (Kathleen Friedrich)

Film expert Denis Newiak analzyed various films and TV series about pandemics

Pandemic not surprising, says film expert

What most surprised German media and film expert Denis Newiak was how unprepared everyone was, how overwhelmed people were — especially politicians, for example in the US. "It is incredible that people have been watching these kinds of films and series for the past 10 years, but now, they are surprised," Newiak told DW.

While working on his doctoral thesis on loneliness in film and television and the community-building functions of TV series, Newiak also came across the topic of pandemics in film and TV — and wrote a book on his findings: Alles schon dagewesen: Was wir aus Pandemie-Filmen für die Corona-Krise lernen können (It's all been there before: What we can learn from films about pandemics for the coronavirus crisis). The book has just hit the market, a hot topic just months after the outbreak of a pandemic that has not yet run its course.

Pandemics nothing new in film and on TV

It was soon clear this was an "issue that would be relevant at some point, experts have been warning about it for a long time," said Newiak, who has experience working in emergency management and has also worked as a volunteer paramedic.

Film still Contagion, a man and a woman with a backpack in her hand on the street, both wearing face masks (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

 A classic pandemic film: Steven Soderbergh's 'Contagion' starring Kate Winslet

After spending countless hours in movie theaters and watching TV, Newiak said he found it "astonishing" "that a pandemic has been played out so vividly on the screen so many times, that millions of people saw the shows — but still the hospitals and the governments ran out of medical-grade face masks so quickly." While he didn't want to accuse anyone in a global crisis, he said, "the films and series should be a warning not to underestimate real dangers and to better prepare ourselves for them while we have the chance."

Argentine film and the subtleties of the face mask

But should we turn to film and TV shows for advice? Can the disaster genre provide concrete models for the planet?

Newiak is convinced that mankind can learn a lot from fictional scenarios — and points out Phase 7, the 2010 satirical film from Argentina about a pandemic that "goes into great detail about the way people handle wearing face masks."

Some characters in the film are taken by surprise by the crisis: "People don't really perceive how the world around them is coming to an end. They put on face masks — just like we sometimes see people today on TV news broadcasts — haphazardly, or not at all, or their noses aren't properly covered." People watching the film two years ago wouldn't have cared about such details, Newiak said, but today, that "takes on a whole new urgency."

The film expert noticed the subtleties in several pandemic films but he also concluded that "the genre deals with larger issues like fake news and conspiracy theories; it looks at how businesses profit from fear and sales of ineffective fake drugs as well as how society increasingly becomes polarized."

'I am Legend': Will Smith in isolation

The 2007 Hollywood blockbuster I am Legend is another good example, according to Newiak. Will Smith plays a man who believes he is the only survivor in New York of a global virus outbreak. How does the character deal with this sudden loneliness?

Pandemic genre films often feature characters that have to come to terms with loneliness, who have to remain isolated and stay home because it's too dangerous outdoors, Newiak said.

Film still I am Legend, a man and a dog look out of a car window (picture-alliance/United Archives)

The last man alive in New York: Will Smith and a dog in 'I am Legend'

I am Legend shows how the protagonist tries to deal with life as the alleged last person on earth. That may be crass, Newiak said, but "the phenomenon that people suddenly find themselves having to work permanently from home, or find themselves in quarantine, can within certain limits be transferred to the filmic narrative world in a way that provides insight." And people usually draw the parallels between fiction and reality, he added.

Hollywood blockbuster offers code of conduct

The film suggests, he said, that daily routines are important, "including regular meal times and physical exercise, perhaps growing your own fruit and vegetables, keeping your home tidy as well as getting in touch with virtual communities, precisely via film and television, that allow people to continue to take part in society."

Film still Sloborn, two people in full protective suits carry a screaming woman out on the street (ZDF und Stefan Erhard)

The German-Danish TV series 'Sloborn' offers frighteningly realistic scenes

Watching films in preparation of crisis situations is not that far-fetched, according to Newiak. "People enjoy films and TV programs primarily as entertainment, but of course they always unconsciously absorb patterns of behavior from these series and movies," he argued. People remember the bits they can use in their everyday lives or in exceptional situations, he added.

Newiak is convinced that in particular series offer plenty of tips for everyday situations. "It's not just a phenomenon reserved for Hollywood movies," the German scholar said. "TV series have a very decisive influence on how a society is organized, how truths are constructed, and how people negotiate differing opinions and positions on, for instance, how to deal with pandemics."

  • View of hills and mansions in Fiesole near Florence, Italy. (Foto: picture-alliance/imageBROKER/O. Stadler).

    Epidemics in literature

    Giovanni Boccaccio: 'The Decameron' (1349-1353)

    Seven women and three men flee the plague to a country house near Florence. As cruel as the descriptions are at the beginning, the 100 novellas in the collection are surprisingly entertaining. To pass the time, each of the fugitives determines a topic per day and everyone has to tell a corresponding story. Subtle or crude, tragic or comical — a whole world unfolds.

  • people in apricot-colored costumes hovering on a stage (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/M. Hiekel).

    Epidemics in literature

    Thomas More: 'Utopia' (1516)

    On a faraway island, a sailor discovers an ideal society: There is equality among the locals, it is democratic, ownership is communal. It was the opposite of life in England at the time. And: there were no epidemics, unlike England that had suffered from the plague more than once. The above photo shows Dresden Semper Opera dancers as "Utopians" in a musical theater project based on More's novel.

  • church tower peeks out of a lake (Foto: picture-alliance/DUMONT Bildarchiv/U. Bernhart).

    Epidemics in literature

    Francis Bacon: 'New Atlantis' (1627)

    Bacon envisioned a utopian island by the name of Bensalem, home to the people of the lost city of Atlantis. They are very involved in research and science, and inventions including the submarine, wind turbines and hearing aids are anticipated on "New Atlantis." Foreign seafarers were initially quarantined to protect islands from possible diseases.

  • Drawing of people sitting and lying on the ground inside a cathedral (Foto: picture-alliance/Heritage Images/Ann Ronan Picture Library).

    Epidemics in literature

    Daniel Defoe: 'A Journal of the Plague Year' (1722)

    Daniel Defoe, five years old and whisked away to the countryside to keep him safe during the Great Plague in London, relied on eyewitness accounts and meticulous research for his description of the devastating events. Defoe tells the tale of a city in a state of emergency, faced with hysteria, superstition, unemployment, looting and fraud.

  • aerial view of the city of Oran (Foto: Getty Images/P.Baz).

    Epidemics in literature

    Albert Camus: 'The Plague' (1947)

    In Camus' "The Plague," a doctor by the name of Bernard Rieux describes how first rats die of the plague, followed by thousands of citizens in the Algerian port city of Oran. Everyone takes a different approach to the fight against the Black Death, but in the end, it kills the innocent and the ruthless alike.

  • test glasses, dropping glasses. (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/K. Ohlenschläger).

    Epidemics in literature

    Stephen King: 'The Stand' (1978)

    A mutant virus breaks out of a military research laboratory and kills almost the entire US population. Only few are immune, left to assert themselves in a depopulated world with a collapsed infrastructure. Two groups — basically the "good" and the "evil" — emerge, both headed by charismatic leaders.

  • Film still Blindness, Mark Ruffalo puts hand on chest of Julianne Moore (Foto: Imago Images/Cinema Publishers Collection).

    Epidemics in literature

    Jose Saramago: 'Blindness' (1995)

    The inhabitants of a nameless city go blind all of a sudden. To prevent the spread of a potential disease, they are housed in an empty psychiatric ward, and attended to by a doctor and his wife, played by Mark Ruffalo and Julianne Moore in the 2008 film of the same name (picture). The situation quickly escalates, but in the greatest chaos, some people regain their eyesight.

  • a drop of a clear liquid into a child's open mouth (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Khan)

    Epidemics in literature

    Philip Roth: 'Nemesis' (2010)

    The novel is set in Newark, New Jersey in the summer of 1944 during a severe outbreak of polio. It recreates the terror, fear, poor information and feeling of powerlessness among the population faced by a paralytic disease that mainly affected children, crippling one child after the next. A vaccine wasn't available until 1955.

    Author: Nadine Wojcik (db)


DW recommends

Laughter in times of crisis: 10 comedies from 10 decades

It's not easy to laugh right now. But finding cheerful distraction during the coronavirus crisis is legitimate, says DW film expert Jochen Kürten. He has selected 10 legendary comedies for home viewing.  

Kissing despite COVID-19: How Germany's film industry adapts to the pandemic

Movie shoots that came to a standstill following the coronavirus lockdown now aim to resume. The film industry was inspired by the Bundesliga's concept — with quarantines and constant testing — to keep cameras rolling.  

Tom Hanks' 'Greyhound' reflects COVID-19's impact on the film industry

Coronavirus restrictions have hit the film industry hard. The most recent Tom Hanks film will not be released in movie theaters. What about the upcoming James Bond?  

Audios and videos on the topic

COVID-19 pandemic changes German moviemaking  

Advertisement

Film

Film still Phase 7, a man wearing a protective helmet (Koch Media)

The coronavirus pandemic — seen it all before in the movies?

A film expert looked into how TV series and cinema foreshadowed the COVID-19 pandemic years ago. Here's why we should have been watching more closely.  

Books

George Orwell Animal Farm (picture-alliance/dpa/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Pig Brother is watching you: George Orwell's 'Animal Farm'

In "Animal Farm," George Orwell criticized the Soviet Union. His tale about power was published 75 years ago — and is more relevant than ever.  

Music

Long-haired singer onstage, a man playing a xylophone on his left and a woman seated at a harpsichord to the right (Nino Halm)

St. John Passion for the coronavirus season

Bach's massive work performed by basically just three musicians documented a special moment in time, and you'll hear the results.  

Arts

Niederlande | Durchfahrtsmuseum im Ahoi Rotterdam (Aad Hoogendoorn)

A drive-through art exhibition in Rotterdam picks up a new trend 

First there were drive-in movies, now the pandemic brought the concept to the art world; Museum-goers in the Netherlands can view artworks from their cars.    

Culture

Michelle Obama (Getty Images/J. Bachman)

Michelle Obama kicks off new podcast series with Barack

The podcast, the first in a partnership signed between the Obamas' production company Higher Ground and streaming service Spotify, comes at a time of ongoing civil unrest. Barack Obama is the first guest on July 29.  

Lifestyle

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion ungewöhnliche Übernachtungsorte

At which extraordinary place have you spent the night?

Unusual accommodations are becoming more and more popular. At which extraordinary place have you ever stayed overnight?  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  