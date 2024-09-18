The Baobab - A Universe of its Own

In the tropical dry forests of Madagascar, the baobab tree plays a vital role. It’s especially important during times of drought, which all forest-dwellers have had to adapt to.

But these ancient trees are also highly endangered.

Image: Cineteve

The majestic baobabs are the silent guardians of Madagascar’s tropical dry forests. The trees are a big part of indigenous culture and folklore. Among the Sakalavas, each family has its own tree, which is hollowed out and serves as a reservoir in times of drought. Thanks to its fibrous structure, the baobab trunk acts like a sponge that can store up to 120,000 liters of water.

Image: Cineteve

The baobabs are a crucial part of the forests’ biodiversity: lizards, salamanders, snakes, birds and small mammals find food and shelter among them. Ants live in harmony with the trees, enriching the soil around them and helping rainwater to seep into the ground. But the baobabs are now considered highly endangered, and action must be taken to prevent these unique trees from becoming extinct.

