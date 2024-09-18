The Baobab - A Universe of its Own

The Baobab - A Universe of its OwnSeptember 18, 2024
But these ancient trees are also highly endangered.
The majestic baobabs are the silent guardians of Madagascar’s tropical dry forests. The trees are a big part of indigenous culture and folklore. Among the Sakalavas, each family has its own tree, which is hollowed out and serves as a reservoir in times of drought. Thanks to its fibrous structure, the baobab trunk acts like a sponge that can store up to 120,000 liters of water.
The baobabs are a crucial part of the forests’ biodiversity: lizards, salamanders, snakes, birds and small mammals find food and shelter among them. Ants live in harmony with the trees, enriching the soil around them and helping rainwater to seep into the ground. But the baobabs are now considered highly endangered, and action must be taken to prevent these unique trees from becoming extinct.
