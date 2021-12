The 77 Percent

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth

We meet young Africans who are dealing with the trauma of conflict in different ways. A militia fighter in DR Congo shares her story of survival. In Goma, we ask how growing up in a conflict zone has shaped people's lives. Our teen reporter in Cameroon uncovers the struggles of going to school in a war zone, and a local prince in northern Nigeria is helping kids tackle their trauma.