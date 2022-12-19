  1. Skip to content
The HTMS Sukhothai corvette warship lists off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan province
The Thai navy ship sunk in the Gulf of Thailand and ships and helicopters were working Monday to rescue sailors from the waterImage: Royal Thai Navy/AP Photo/picture alliance
CatastropheThailand

Thailand searches for 31 sailors after navy ship sank

34 minutes ago

A Thai navy vessel sank off the southeastern coast after running into strong winds. Authorities said about 75 out of the 106 personnel have been found.

https://p.dw.com/p/4L925

A Thai navy vessel sank off the southeastern coast of Thailand on Monday, officials said, with at least 31 sailors said to be missing.

According to a navy spokesperson, the HTMS Sukhothai ran into strong winds and tides while patrolling the Gulf of Thailand, roughly 20 nautical miles (32 kilometers) from Bang Saphan pier in southern Prachuap Khiri Khan Sunday night. Seawater flowed into the vessel, causing it to sink.

Rescue underway

"We are still looking for 31 missing. The ship's operating systems stopped working, causing the ship to lose control," said navy spokesperson Admiral Pogkrong Montradpalin, adding that the ship sank shortly after midnight.

The vessel's electronic system was damaged, and a rescue mission was launched around 7 a.m. local time (0000 UTC). The navy shared pictures showing the ship heeling to one side.

So far, 75 of 106 personnel have been rescued from the waters using two Seahawk helicopters with mobile pumping machines, two frigates and one amphibious ship. About 11 of them were admitted to the Bang Saphan hospital.

Southern Thailand has been experiencing frequent storms and flooding recently. Ships had been warned to stay ashore.

tg/fb  (AFP, AP)

Flooding remains in Thailand weeks after Typhoon Noru

Flooding remains in Thailand weeks after Typhoon Noru

Even though Typhoon Noru has passed, the flooding is continuing to wreak havoc in Thailand.
October 17, 202202:33 min
FIFA Fußball WM 2022 in Katar | Finale Argentinien - Frankreich

Messi scores twice as Argentina beat France to win World Cup

Soccer14 hours ago
