 Thailand legalizes medicinal marijuana in New Year′s ′gift′ | News | DW | 25.12.2018

News

Thailand has become the first Asian country to legalize medicinal marijuana after parliament voted to amend a narcotics law. The country had a tradition of using marijuana to relieve pain and fatigue until the 1930s.

Thailand's parliament unanimously approved the use of medicinal marijuana on Tuesday, becoming the first Asian country to do so.

The junta-appointed parliament voted 166-0 to amend the Narcotic Act of 1979 which will see marijuana available for research and medical purposes.

"This is a New Year's gift from the National Legislative Assembly to the government and the Thai people," Somchai Sawangkarn, chairman of the drafting committee, said during a televised extra parliamentary session. He added that the amended legislation will allow for more opportunities to help patients suffering from chronic illness.

Thailand had traditionally used marijuana to relieve pain and fatigue before it was criminalized in 1935. The production or transport of marijuana carries a prison sentence of up to 15 years and a fine of up to 1.5 million Baht ($46,000, €40,500).

The drug remains taboo in Southeast Asia, which has some of the world's harshest punishments for drug law violations. Marijuana traffickers can face the death penalty in Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia.

The main controversy surrounding marijuana in Thailand involved patent requests by foreign firms that could allow them to dominate the market, making for more difficult access for Thai patients and researchers.

Deputy Prime Minister Prajin Juntong told reporters earlier Tuesday that the government will determine how crops will be grown and the quantity allowed once the legislation takes hold in 2019.

dv/kms (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Opinion: Why legalize cannabis when we could promote coffee and tea rooms?

South Africa's legalization of cannabis might trigger trafficking and abuse in the Southern African Development Community (SADC), writes Tanzanian columnist Anaclet Rwegayura. Tanzania is an SADC founding member. (20.10.2018)  

'Unique' cannabis compound reverses brain aging in mice

Old mice suddenly had "young" brains after receiving low doses of a THC compound found in marijuana. The discovery has huge potential for people with diseases like Alzheimer's — but doesn't mean you should light up. (26.06.2018)  

Marijuana stocks hit all-time high

The stock market has a new star sector: cannabis companies. The drug is conquering the United States and the legalization campaign is also pulling some big investors into the business, including Coca-Cola. (21.09.2018)  

Japan struggles with growing cannabis use

The consumption of drugs in Japan still lags behind some Western nations, but a new generation of young and curious Japanese is willing to break the rules for a new experience. Julian Ryall reports. (06.06.2018)  

Opinion: Why legalize cannabis when we could promote coffee and tea rooms? 20.10.2018

South Africa's legalization of cannabis might trigger trafficking and abuse in the Southern African Development Community (SADC), writes Tanzanian columnist Anaclet Rwegayura. Tanzania is an SADC founding member.

Kanada Legalisierung von Cannabis | Cannabis Pflanzen

Canada's cannabis legalization goes into effect 17.10.2018

Canadians can now purchase and grow their own marijuana after a two-year effort by the government. While enthusiasts have hailed the move, some health officials have warned of the perils of an "uncontrolled experiment."

Canada legalizes recreational marijuana 17.10.2018

Canadians have been lining up to make their first legal purchases of recreational marijuana. While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hopes the legalization of the drug will protect minors and reduce organized crime, some warn of unintended consequences.

