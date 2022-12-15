  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Reichsbürger
War in Ukraine
FIFA World Cup
Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha
Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha has served as Thailand's ambassador to Austria, Slovenia and SlovakiaImage: Vachira Vachira/NurPhoto/picture alliance
HealthThailand

Thai princess hospitalized with heart condition, palace says

1 hour ago

Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha was flown to a hospital in Bangkok after she collapsed on Wednesday from a heart condition. She is eligible for the Thai throne, though the future of the royal line is not yet known.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ky9U

Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha has been hospitalized in Bangkok, Thailand's Royal Palace said on Thursday.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha is the eldest daughter of Thai King Vajiralongkorn and is 44 years old.

She collapsed from a heart condition on Wednesday evening while attending an event for dogs organized by the military, the palace said.

She was first treated at a local hospital, then flown to a hospital by helicopter in the capital Bangkok after her condition stabilized to a "certain level," the palace added.

What to know about the royal line of succession

Princess Bajrakitiyabha is eligible for the throne under a 1924 Palace Law of Succession, since she is one of the King's three children with a formal title.

While the palace succession law stipulates that the heir to the throne should be male, an amendment to the constitution in 1974 allowed for a daughter of the royal line to ascend the throne if a successor has not been named.

Though King Vajiralongkorn is yet to formally designate an heir since becoming king in 2016, Princess Bajrakitiyabha is widely seen as the most plausible heir apparent to the throne due to her prestigious roles in her father's inner circle.

But, there has been no official word on the future of the royal line or the prospect of the princess taking the throne.

Princess undergoes treatment and checks

Princess Bajrakitiyabha was treated at a local hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima province where she was attending the event for dogs. She then fell unconscious during the event.

Currently, she is being treated at Bangkok's Chulalongkorn hospital, where she is undergoing treatment and checks on her condition, the palace said. 

Princess plays important role in society

Bajrakitiyabha, known as "Princess Bha" in Thailand, is highly accomplished and has served as Thailand's ambassador to Austria, Slovenia and Slovakia. She also advocates for penal reform and volunteers with female prisoners.

She holds a PhD in law from Cornell University, New York, and has worked with the United Nations.

She studied international relations for her undergraduate degree at a college in Thailand.

She has also worked as a prosecutor in the Thai judicial system, with a focus on countering major drug traffickers.

rm/es (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline landfall facility in Lubmin, Germany

Ukraine updates: Canada revokes Nord Stream sanctions waiver

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Morocco players disappointed

World Cup: Moroccan dreams dashed but fans proud

World Cup: Moroccan dreams dashed but fans proud

Sports15 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

An elderly person moves down a staircase alongside a young woman who carries a child in her arms

Will Japan's new plan to boost birth rates work?

Will Japan's new plan to boost birth rates work?

Society24 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

German MP Norbert Röttgen speaking to DW.

German MPs speak up for political prisoners in Iran

German MPs speak up for political prisoners in Iran

Human Rights2 hours ago02:58 min
More from Germany

Europe

Wind turbines in Slovakia

Slovakia: The search for alternatives to Russian gas

Slovakia: The search for alternatives to Russian gas

Climate5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Women standing in front of the skyline of Doha

Qatar's defunct women's team watches on with envy

Qatar's defunct women's team watches on with envy

Soccer4 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Large circular machine at a nuclear reactor

Energy breakthrough: Can nuclear fusion help fuel the world?

Energy breakthrough: Can nuclear fusion help fuel the world?

ScienceDecember 13, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Police stand guard outside the National Police base where ousted President Pedro Castillo is held for a hearing, facing charges of rebellion, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Peru declares state of emergency over unrest

Peru declares state of emergency over unrest

Politics5 hours ago01:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage