News

Thai boys return to Tham Luang Cave a year after ordeal

The 12 Thai soccer players and their coach who were trapped in a cave have opened up about their lives one year on. Some still aspire to be professional footballers, while others have been inspired by their rescuers.

Watch video 00:48

One year on from Thai cave rescue

Twelve members of the Wild Boars Thai soccer team and their coach on Monday marked the one year anniversary of their confinement in a flooded cave with a religious ceremony.

A year ago Sunday, rising floodwater trapped the team of teenage boys and their 25-year-old coach in the Tham Luang Cave, a local tourist attraction in northern Thailand. The Wild Boars were found nine days later and it took another eight days for Thai Navy SEALs to rescue them.

Read more: Thai cave rescue boys granted citizenship

Nine of the 12 team members, now aged 12-17, and former coach Ekapol Chantawong marked the anniversary of their trapping on Sunday by taking part in a marathon and bike event to raise money to improve conditions at the cave.

On Monday, the Wild Boars took part in a Buddhist ceremony before attending a news conference at a museum set up in front of the cave to talk about their lives over the past year.

"My life has changed a lot. Now many people recognize us," said Chanin Vibulrungrueng, 12, the youngest of the group.

Many of the boys say they still dream of becoming professional soccer players. Others say they want to become Navy SEALs like those who rescued them.

"I want to give something back to the country," said 15-year-old Prajak Sutham. "And besides, these officers look so cool."

  • Rescuers carry a boy on a stretcher (Reuters/Thai Navy Seals)

    Why it was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Happy ending after harrowing ordeal

    After deliberating over how best to rescue the boys and their coach - considering even whether to teach them how to dive, or wait for the monsoon waters to recede months later - rescue workers finally settled on pumping out as much water as possible, sedating those trapped and strapping them to a diver who shepherded them to safety.

  • Members of the rescue team make their way through the cave (picture-alliance/Newscom)

    Why it was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Found alive after nine days

    Rescue divers initially found the 12 young soccer players and their coach alive on July 3 after they went missing in a Thai cave 10 days earlier. Fighting against time, rain and low oxygen levels, rescuers managed to free the first four boys successfully on July 8. The rescuers faced a complicated and dangerous diving mission to free the rest of the team and their coach.

  • Families of the teenage soccer players have expressed their joy over the discovery of the boys (Thai Navy Seal via AP)

    Why it was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Glimpse of joy

    Families of the teenage soccer players expressed their joy over the discovery of the boys nine days after they went missing. Outside the cave, the mother of one of the boys said she was "glad" for a glimpse of her son. "He's thinner," she said, as she ran her finger over the image of her son on a television screen.

  • The boys had moved 400 meters further in as the ledge had become covered by water

    Why it was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Massive rescue efforts

    Thai rescuers were assisted by an international team comprising experts from China, Australia, the USA and Britain. A video from the Thai Navy SEAL Facebook page showed the group several kilometers inside the 10-kilometer (6-mile) cave network on a small wedge of dry ground. The boys moved 400 meters further in as the ledge had become covered by water.

  • Flooding trapped the boys inside the cave on June 23 (picture-alliance/Xinhua)

    Why it was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Trapped by flooding

    The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach entered the cave to celebrate one of the player's birthday. They became trapped in the cave, a local tourist spot where similar incidents have taken place in the past, when sudden rainfall flooded its entry on June 23. It was later reported that some of the boys could not swim, further complicating the rescue.

  • The rescue mission is proving to be difficult for divers (Reuters/S. Zeya Tun)

    Why it was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    A difficult mission

    The rescue mission proved difficult for divers whose efforts were continually hampered by rising water that filled sections of the cave, often forcing them to stop. Getting trained divers into the cave was easier than getting untrained kids out.

  • Thai authorities insist they will not compromise on the safety of the trapped group (picture alliance/Xinhua News Agency)

    Why it was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Boys' safety paramount

    The entire nation was glued to the media coverage of the rescue mission, and Thai authorities insisted they will not compromise on the safety of the trapped group. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha (above, at right) thanked international experts who helped find the boys.

  • An ambulance leaves the Tham Luang cave area after divers evacuated some of the 12 boys (Getty Images/AFP/L. Suwanrumpha)

    Why it was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    First boys rescued

    The first four boys were rescued by a team of 13 foreign diving experts and Thai Navy SEALS, who helped them navigate the flooded cave tunnels. The head of the rescue operation said they were the healthiest in the group. The rest of the boys and their coach would be rescued from the cave over the next two days.

  • Thailand Rettungsaktion Tham Luang Höhle (picture-alliance/AP/Thailand Government Spokesman Bureau)

    Why it was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Safe and sound

    Doctors who treated the boys after their rescue reported that while they had lost weight, the otherwise appeared to be in good health. The dozens of divers and hundreds of other rescue workers have been celebrated around the world as heroes, especially 38-year-old former Thai Navy SEAL Saman Kunan, who died after bringing the group supplies of air on July 5.


