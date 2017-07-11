Texas: Over 40 people found dead inside truck

At least 46 migrants were found dead in the trailer of a semi-truck in the southern US state of Texas on Monday, officials confirmed.

Local media first reported the grim discovery, which was uncovered outside the city of San Antonio.

“We’re not supposed to open up a truck and see stacks of bodies in there,” the city's fire chief Charles Hood said.

Meanwhile, San Antonio police chief William McManus said it was the largest incident of its kind he had seen.

San Antonio is located around 160 miles (250 kilometers) from the US southern border with Mexico.

What we know so far

A city worker at the scene told the Associated Press they were alerted to the situation after hearing a cry for help on Monday afternoon, local time.

Inside the truck, officials found 46 dead adults.

Another 12 adults plus four minors were found alive inside the truck. They were rushed to hospital with heat-related illnesses.

Among the survivors were two Guatemalans, Mexican officials said.

Hood, the city's fire chief, said the patients were hot to the touch and suffering from exhaustion. No water was found inside the truck.

The swealtering semitrailer was found on a back road on the outskirts of San Antonio

An investigation is underway into the incident and three individuals are in custody.

Government authorities in the United States have not yet commented on the nationalities of the victims.

Officials offer condolences, blame

The nearby Mexican consulate has dispached officials to the scene, with Mexican foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard calling it "the tragedy in Texas".

"Condolences to the victims and their families," he wrote, adding that their nationalities were not known at that point.

In a statement on Twitter, Texas Governor Greg Abbott took the opportunity to call for tougher border control.

"These deaths are on [President Joe] Biden," he said. "They are a result of his deadly open border policies."

"They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law."

Temperatures in San Antonio reached a high of 39.4 degrees Celsius (103 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday when the truck was found.

The termperature inside a trailer filled with people is typically even higher than the outside temperature.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

zc, rs/rs (AP, Reuters)