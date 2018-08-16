Testing photo editing apps: "Lightroom CC"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "Lightroom CC".
Lightroom CC is a professional photo editing tool that can be used across different platforms and devices. However, you can simply use the software as a free app. Some features are missing in the free version, but the package should nevertheless offer more than enough possibilities if you just want to edit your smartphone snapshots.
Top 3 Pros:
- Very clean and intuitive user interface
- great presets and editing tools
- excellent in-app camera
Top 3 Cons:
- You need to set up an Adobe account
- Full version with online storage rather expensive
- 'Perspectives' tool missing in the free version
Price:
Free version with in-app purchases for iOS and Android
Manufacturer: Adobe