An app is a small computer program. The features are limited, it is being used on the smartphone, tablet or desktop PC. Common applications include image or text processing software and games.

The word is short for "application". Since the establishment of the iOS App Store in 2008, the term is often used interchangeably with "mobile app" – meaning that the applications work on mobile devices exclusively.

Data donors help German scientists analyze pandemic 28.10.2021

Donors using a data app have been sharing health data from their fitness tracking devices to help German scientists make near term-predictions about infection rates. An updated version of the app now enables researcher Dirk Brockman and his team to gain insights into such aspects as long COVID.

191213 Inside Europe

Inside Europe 14.10.2021 14.10.2021

Italy’s Green Pass leaves protesters seeing red - Can the EU and the US make up? - How much does the EU know about the masked men patrolling its borders? - Post Brexit UK is running out of gas - Spanish chambermaids to launch a hotel app - LEGO and the wisdom of gendering building blocks - A community in the shadow of a major Italian steel factory - A generous helping of Norwegian music and more
MA_77_KW_40_Still_5: Ghanaian tractor driver Hikimatu Kediri Tags: Hikimatu Kediri, Ghana, tractor, women, agriculture, The 77 Percent, Africa, youth Autor: Thomas Klein

'Hello Tractor' app makes Kenyan farmers lives easier 08.10.2021

Farmers in Kenya used to work their fields by hand. The smartphone-based 'Hello Tractor' lets farmers rent the help they need to make their work more efficient and even bring in a bigger harvest.
Indian People wait for verification on COWIN App for a dose of the Covishield Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in Ajmer, Rajasthan, India on July 12, 2021. India on Tuesday recorded 32,906 new coronavirus infections, taking total tally of Covid-19 cases to 30,907,282, according to the Union health ministry update at 8am. The death toll climbed to 41,07,84with 2,020 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours. Photo by Himanshu Sharma/ABACAPRESS.COM

India: How disputes over digital vaccine certificates are limiting travel options 28.09.2021

India has failed to make the list for the United Kingdom's most recent easing of travel restrictions. The country's digital vaccine certificate and its locally developed vaccine are both under scrutiny.
September 18, 2019, Dhaka, Bangladesh: A user open social media apps on her mobile phone in Dhaka. Instagram and Facebook are among the most popular with people. (Credit Image: © MD Mehedi Hasan/ZUMA Wire

Facebook pauses plans to roll out 'Instagram Kids' 27.09.2021

The move follows a damning series in The Wall Street Journal about the effects of the app on teens' mental health. But the tech giant insists it still "stands by" the project.
16.09.2021 An illustration picture shows a smartphone screen displaying the Smart Voting - jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's app that aims to help Russians to vote out candidates from the ruling United Russia party in the upcoming polls, in Moscow on September 16, 2021. - President Vladimir Putin on September 16, 2021 urged Russians to vote in parliamentary polls this week in which most vocal Kremlin critics have been barred from running as part of an unprecedented crackdown. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP) (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)

Google, Apple remove Navalny's tactical voting app as Russian polls open 17.09.2021

The Russian government has cracked down hard on independent media and the opposition in the run-up to parliamentary elections. Removing a Navalny voting app appears to be aimed at ensuring a Kremlin-approved poll result.
ARCHIV 2018 *** --FILE--A pedestrian walks past an advertisement for Alipay Wallet, the mobile payment service of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba's Ant Financial, at a metro station in Nanjing city, east China's Zhejiang province, 9 February 2018. Ant Financial's consumer lending has reached at least 600 billion yuan ($95 billion) despite the affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. facing a tougher environment for securitizing its loans, people familiar with the matter said. From the start of 2017 until this month, Ant's consumer lending has doubled via its Huabei and Jiebei units even as the government reduces quotas for new asset-backed securities that can underpin such loans, one of the people said, asking not to be named as the matter is private. The loans can incur annual interest rates as high as 15 percent, although they are normally less than that, another person said.

Alipay: China's biggest payment app faces new curbs 13.09.2021

In the latest assault on China's tech giants, Beijing has ordered Alipay to create a separate app for its microloans business, the FT reported.
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & America 10.09.2021

Court orders Apple to change App Store rules - Controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline completed - Munich Motor Show showcases mobility alternatives
CHEBOKSARY, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 4, 2021: An election campaign billboard is seen in a street ahead of the 2021 Russian legislative election. Russia is to hold legislative elections on 17-19 September 2021. Voters will go to the polls to elect members of the Russian State Duma. In 9 constituent regions of Russia, voters will also elect heads of regional government, and in 3 more constituent regions, regional legislative assemblies will elect heads of regional government. 39 constituent regions of Russia, will hold regional parliamentary elections. Semyon Antonov/TASS

Russia summons US envoy over alleged election meddling 10.09.2021

Moscow says US-based tech companies are violating Russian laws ahead of upcoming elections. The Russian government has previously threatened Apple and Google over a mobile app developed by the opposition.

I am having difficulties with the DW Smart TV app. What can I do? 03.09.2021

For suggestions or criticism regarding the app, you can write an e-mail to info@dw.com. To help us provide you with a quick and precise response, please provide us with the following information:
Chairman of main opposition party in Tanzania CHADEMA Freeman Mbowe leaving a magistrate court in Dar es Salaam back to prison after his case charging him with money laudering. This Tuesday 31.08.2021

AfricaLink on Air — 31 August 2021 31.08.2021

The push for a new constitution in Tanzania +++ Gambia prevents the return of deportees from Germany +++ S.Africa's Pres Ramaphosa under fire on all fronts +++ Nigerian students develop game-changing health app
epa05167546 An Apple Pay service logo is seen along with other major payment services logos at a cashier in an Apple store in Beijing, China, 18 February 2016. US electronics giant Apple Inc. launched its mobile payment service Apple Pay in China amid strong competition from local players like Wechat Payment and Alipay. EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

South Korea clamps down on Apple and Google payment systems 31.08.2021

South Korean lawmakers have unanimously passed legislation making it impossible for Apple and Google to force app developers to use the tech giants' payment systems. The move could trigger similar steps elsewhere.
Afghan women use their mobile phones to take pictures of a gathering at a hall in Kabul on August 2, 2021 against the claimed human rights violations on women by the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP) (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Afghanistan: How can messaging work safely in an internet shutdown? 29.08.2021

Until now, Afghans have been able to use the internet more or less free of censorship and government control. But for how much longer? Here are some tools for safe communication, without relying on the internet.
NHS COVID-19 on the App Store is seen displayed on a phone screen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on April 28, 2021. (Photo Illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto)

UK COVID 'pingdemic' sparks labor shortage 27.07.2021

More than 600,000 people have been pinged by the UK's coronavirus warning app and told to self-isolate. Business leaders warn that the lack of available workers is putting the economic recovery at risk.
A sign requesting shoppers' patience about products temporarily out of stock is displayed on empty shelves in a supermarket at Nine Elms, south London on July 22, 2021. - British supermarkets and suppliers warned today of possible food shortages due to staff self-isolating, as rising coronavirus cases threaten chaos after the government controversially eased all restrictions earlier this week. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

UK eyes plan to end coronavirus 'pingdemic' 23.07.2021

A mobile app, designed to curb infections, impacted the UK's food supply as over 600,000 people were told to go into quarantine. The government is now carving out some exemptions.
Jul 22, 2021 - London, England, UK - SUPERMARKET shelves were left empty yesterday as the 'pingdemic' halted food deliveries. Shoppers around the country were unable to buy meat, vegetables and other fresh produce. Branches of Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, (Credit Image: © Jenny Goodall/Daily Mail/dmg media Licensing)

British supermarkets warn of 'pingdemic' threat to food supplies 22.07.2021

Staff shortages and delivery problems caused by a COVID-19 app mean that some of Britain's favorite products are off the shelf for now. The government has moved to downplay the reported supply disruption.
