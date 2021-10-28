Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
An app is a small computer program. The features are limited, it is being used on the smartphone, tablet or desktop PC. Common applications include image or text processing software and games.
The word is short for "application". Since the establishment of the iOS App Store in 2008, the term is often used interchangeably with "mobile app" – meaning that the applications work on mobile devices exclusively.
Donors using a data app have been sharing health data from their fitness tracking devices to help German scientists make near term-predictions about infection rates. An updated version of the app now enables researcher Dirk Brockman and his team to gain insights into such aspects as long COVID.
Italy’s Green Pass leaves protesters seeing red - Can the EU and the US make up? - How much does the EU know about the masked men patrolling its borders? - Post Brexit UK is running out of gas - Spanish chambermaids to launch a hotel app - LEGO and the wisdom of gendering building blocks - A community in the shadow of a major Italian steel factory - A generous helping of Norwegian music and more
The Russian government has cracked down hard on independent media and the opposition in the run-up to parliamentary elections. Removing a Navalny voting app appears to be aimed at ensuring a Kremlin-approved poll result.