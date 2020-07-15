 Testing photo editing apps: “Clip2Comic” | Shift | DW | 15.07.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: “Clip2Comic”

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: “Clip2Comic”.

DW Shift Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test Clip2Comic (DW)

If you've ever wondered what you might look like as a cartoon character, you can find out with Clip2Comic by DigitalMasterpiecesGmbH. The app is available for free for your iPhone and iPad. With Clip2Comic you don't even need much of an imagination because the app does all the work for you. Free photo editing apps are normally notorious for their many ads, so the fact that they are absent from this one is a nice note to start with. Each picture or video does contain a watermark, but these can be removed through in-app purchase or by sharing your creations from the app on your social media accounts.

There are five different options you can use to edit your images. Some of them turn your picture into a kind of pencil sketch, others are especially good for landscapes or portraits. 

You can edit both your photos and videos. The picture editing has a few extra tools including a cropping tool and a brightness tool. However, a lot of the basic tools need to be purchased extra. You can buy Clip2Comic Premium for a monthly (€1.49) or yearly (€9.99) fee or a one-time payment (€44.99) – you can test the premium features for two weeks before you decide.

With Clip2Comic you can transform your videos and pictures into cartoon parodies of the real world. It's a simple process and you can get some quite fun results. If you've always wondered what you might look like as a cartoon character, now's your chance to find out. However, it seems unnecessary to purchase the pricey premium version since the tools it unlocks are not really what the app is about.

 

Pros:

- five different cartoon styles to choose from

- clearly laid out user interface 

Cons:

- a lot of editing tools need to be purchased

- pricey premium version

 

Price: Free for iOS with in-app purchases // €1.49 per month, €9.99 per year or €44.99 once for a premium membership

 

Manufacturer: DigitalMasterpiecesGmbH

Advertisement

Music

Dokumentarfilm im Ersten Conny Plank (WDR)

Conny Plank: The visionary behind Kraftwerk and Krautrock

One of the most innovative pop music producers of the 1970s and '80s, Plank recorded groundbreaking albums by Kraftwerk and Krautrock pioneers like Neu! before riding the British New Wave with Ultravox and Eurythmics.  

Books

Filmstill To Kill a Mockingbird 1962 (picture-alliance/United Archives)

Harper Lee's 'To Kill a Mockingbird' still resonates 60 years on

Harper Lee's landmark novel is revered for embracing civil rights and racial justice in the US. But six decades later, has the Black Lives Matter movement made "Mockingbird" more relevant, or exposed its own racism?  

Music

Conny Plank Musik Produzent (Christa Fast)

Pioneer of Krautrock and sound inventor: Conny Plank

Bringing about a unique sound, German producer Conny Plank pioneered techno and new wave, helping bands like Kraftwerk and Neu! find their musical identity.  

Arts

Banksy graffiti on London underground train (Reuters/Instagram/Banksy)

Banksy: Masked London Underground rats get scrubbed

The British street artist unveiled his latest street art: masked, sneezing rats in a London subway. Since removed, the work has gone viral on social media.  

Digital Culture

Screenshot Website One.com #PasstheMic (One.com)

From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter: #PassTheMic campaign shifts focus

In the wake of the global Black Lives Matter protests, a social media campaign devoted to coronavirus misinformation is taking a new direction as celebrities hand over their Instagram accounts to political activists.  