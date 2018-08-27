 Tesla deal: Elon Musk′s U-turn won′t resolve legal woes | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 27.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Tesla deal: Elon Musk's U-turn won't resolve legal woes

The Tesla boss has abruptly pulled the plug on taking the electric-car maker private. The stunning turnaround may not be enough to ward off US regulators and pacify angry investors.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveils the Roadster 2 during a presentation in Hawthorne, California, U.S., November 16, 2017

Tesla's maverick chief executive, Elon Musk, has abandoned his plans to take his $55 billion (€47 billion) company private, just over two weeks after he dropped a bombshell, tweeting that he had "funding secured" for a go-private deal.

"It's apparent that most of Tesla's existing shareholders believe we are better off as a public company," Musk wrote in a blog post late Friday, explaining his reversal. "I knew the process of going private would be challenging, but it's clear that it would be even more time-consuming and distracting than initially anticipated," he added.

But Musk's U-turn is not likely to resolve his growing regulatory and legal troubles that the August 7 go-private announcement invited. Musk and Tesla are facing a spate of securities lawsuits from shareholders and a probe by the US market regulator, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

"Musk's decision will not stop the SEC's investigation. The SEC will keep investigating until it feels that it has obtained all relevant facts and understands in detail what actually happened," Stephen Crimmins, an attorney with Murphy & McGonigle who spent 14 years at the SEC, told DW. "This investigative process could easily take months."

"The SEC's investigation will explore whether Musk had a reasonable basis for his statements about taking Tesla private at the time Musk made those statements," Crimmins said.

"If it appears that Musk did not have such a reasonable basis for his statements, he could be charged with making a misleading statement to his shareholders and the markets, particularly if the statements impacted the company's share price."

Crimmins said the SEC's probe will include reviewing emails and other documents, as well as interviewing individuals inside and outside the company.

Read moreMusk reveals one driver behind taking-Tesla-private plan

Watch video 01:34
Now live
01:34 mins.

Elon Musk's record buyout

Price manipulation?

Musk tweeted on August 7 that he was considering taking his electric-car maker private at a value of $72 billion and that he had secured the requisite funding. The announcement sent Tesla's shares soaring before it became apparent he didn't have financing locked up.

Many suspected, it was Musk's way of getting back at Tesla's short sellers — investors who bet on a company's share price falling — for whom he has no love lost.

Musk on Friday stuck to his original statement that he believed a deal was possible.

"My belief that there is more than enough funding to take Tesla private was reinforced during this process," he said in the blog.

The regulators will be looking into the truthfulness of the eccentric entrepreneur's statement.

M. Ridgway Barker, a partner at law firm Withersworldwide told DW that the SEC would be interested in Musk's discussion with Tesla's board on Thursday, during which they decided to pull the plug on the deal.

He said the regulators could subpoena minutes of the meeting.

"If the discussion at the board meeting that the deal would be difficult to fund, or prohibitively expensive, or adversely affect the company's ability to raise debt for operations, that would undercut the existence of a basis to say funding secured," he said.

Barker said the SEC will also be interested in finding out "whether the communications methods Musk and the company use are so entangled that his "personal" statements are also the "company's" statements for which the company also has responsibility."

"The "U-turns" and "explanations" of what was intended would seem to indicate that basis for his statements was weak and he and the company were not aligned, perhaps so weak and misaligned as to subject him and the company to liability for material misstatements," he said.

Watch video 01:13
Now live
01:13 mins.

Who is Elon Musk?

'Silver lining'

The end of Musk's buyout fiasco means the investors' scrutiny will once again be on the several issues plaguing the electric car maker, including the company's cash position, its ability to scale production and Musk's excessive workload.

Musk's immediate challenges include ramping up Model 3 sedan production and coming through on his promise to make the company profitable in the second half of the year.

"There is a silver lining, as Musk pointed out in the blog post, that this will allow him to fully focus on Model 3 production," analyst Gene Munster of Loup Ventures wrote in a note.

Read moreWith cash concerns clouding Tesla's future, will the dawn yet break for Elon Musk and Co?

  • Tesla Elon Musk (picture allianc/dpa/A. Sokolow)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    A serial entrepreneur

    Tech visionary Musk intends to revolutionize transportation, both on earth and in space, and the way humans lead their lives. Over the past two decades, the South African-born American entrepreneur has emerged as one of Silicon Valley's most recognized faces worldwide. Musk was cofounder of Paypal, which was acquired by eBay for $1.4 billion (€1.2 billion) in 2002.

  • SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rakete am Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral (Reuters/T. Baur)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    Eying space

    In 2002, Musk founded SpaceX, an aerospace manufacturer and space transport services company currently valued at over $20 billion. He wants to make space travel cheaper and, eventually, enable human life on Mars, thus giving human kind a chance at becoming multi-planetary species.

  • SpaceX will Menschen ab 2024 auf den Mars bringen (picture-alliance/dpa/Press Association Images/Spacex)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    A mission to Mars

    SpaceX's Falcon and Dragon rocket programs both already deliver payloads into Earth's orbit. The company has said it wants to launch its Mars-bound cargo flight in 2022, followed by the first Mars flight with passengers in 2024.

  • Tesla Motors Modell 3 electric cars (Reuters/Tesla)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    Transforming transportation

    After founding SpaceX, Musk set up Tesla in 2003 to come up with electric autonomous vehicles and renewable energy solutions. But production bottlenecks have plagued the company, with much of its future banked on the Model 3, its first mid-price, mass-market vehicle.

  • USA Vorstellung Elektro-LKW Tesla Semi (Reuters/A. Sage)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    Really big Teslas are coming

    After the foray into electric cars, Musk last year opened a new chapter in his book of visions as he unveiled the prototype of a futuristic all-electric heavy truck. The vehicle — dubbed the Tesla Semi — is set to go into production in 2019. It would boast 500 miles of range, a battery and motors that will last 1 million miles and cheaper total operating costs than diesel models, Musk claimed.

  • USA Vorstellung Solardach von Tesla und SolarCity (picture-alliance/Newscom/Tesla/UPI)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    Roofs made of solar tiles

    Besides running SpaceX and Tesla, Musk has also invested in the solar energy company SolarCity to turn his vision of a solar-powered future into a reality. Musk said houses equipped with Tesla's Solar Roof would feed energy to Powerwall, a sleek storage unit designed to act as an electricity fill-up station for both the house and a Tesla electric car.

  • Tesla Energy Powerwall (Reuters/P. T. Fallon)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    Dreaming an electric future

    In 2015, Musk unveiled Powerwall, a home battery unit with a selling price of $3,500 for 10kWh and $3,000 for 7kWh. The Powerwall can be controlled via one's phone, from anywhere. But slow production rates have proved to be a problem.

  • Hyperloop Testing (picture alliance/AP Photo/SpaceX)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    Hyperloop

    Hyperloop came into global prominence after it was proposed by Musk in 2013. It is viewed as a next-generation transportation system — a "fifth mode" of transport (after planes, trains, cars and boats). It uses magnetically-levitated pods and sealed partial vacuum transit tubes to move people and freight at supersonic speeds estimated to reach over 700 miles per hour (1,127 kilometers per hour).

  • Indien Artificial Intelligence (AI) Day von Intel (Getty Images/AFP/M. Kiran)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    Merging brain with AI

    In 2016, Musk co-founded Neuralink, a neurotechnology startup that is reportedly trying to create brain-computer interfaces by integrating the human brain with artificial intelligence (AI). The project is currently at an early stage of development.

    Author: Srinivas Mazumdaru


DW recommends

Tesla public or Tesla private. Which way forward?

Elon Musk has once again caused a whirlwind of speculation with a few tweets. Afterwards Tesla stock rose and trading was halted for around two hours. Only Donald Trump can move markets more. (08.08.2018)  

Will Tesla soon be 'Made in Germany'?

The Silicon Valley carmarker is facing major profit pressures yet it retains big global ambitions. A report says that the company is in talks with two European countries over the building of a huge factory. (31.07.2018)  

Musk reveals one driver behind taking-Tesla-private plan

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has unveiled a main source of funding for his go-private transaction, saying Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has been pushing him to go ahead with a plan aimed at buying out current shareholders. (13.08.2018)  

With cash concerns clouding Tesla's future, will the dawn yet break for Elon Musk and Co?

Despite breaking into the notoriously impenetrable auto industry and building popular electric cars, Tesla and its boss Elon Musk have had a rough ride lately. Is the end nigh for them, or is the dawn about to break? (25.07.2018)  

Tesla to remain public, says Elon Musk

Two weeks after suggesting he would take his company private, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reversed the plan. He says staying on the public stock markets is a "better path" for the firm. (25.08.2018)  

Elon Musk to take Tesla private?

The chief executive officer of US carmaker Tesla has said on Twitter he is considering taking the company private. Investors reacted positively to the announcement, with shares up considerably within minutes. (07.08.2018)  

From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

Billionaire investor and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has always done things his own way, from designing space rockets to manufacturing electric cars. Here's a look at some of his grand futuristic projects. (08.08.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Who is Elon Musk?  

Elon Musk's record buyout  

Musk presents Tesla's big rig  

Tesla: Car of the future faces delays  

Related content

Tesla Motors Elon Musk

Tesla to remain public, says Elon Musk 25.08.2018

Two weeks after suggesting he would take his company private, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reversed the plan. He says staying on the public stock markets is a "better path" for the firm.

Who is Elon Musk? 08.08.2018

The New York Times described him as “arguably the most successful and important entrepreneur in the world.” Musk became CEO of Tesla Motors in the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis In an interview in 2011 he said he hoped to send humans to Mars’s surface within 10-20 years. But who is Elon Musk, and what does he really want?

Niederlande Amsterdam Tesla Elon Musk

Elon Musk to take Tesla private? 07.08.2018

The chief executive officer of US carmaker Tesla has said on Twitter he is considering taking the company private. Investors reacted positively to the announcement, with shares up considerably within minutes.

Advertisement
BMW logo (picture alliance/dpa/A. Heinl)

Boom in eastern Hungary

German carmaker BMW is soon to build a new plant in Hungary despite the president's anti-EU comments. 