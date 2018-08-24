 Tesla to remain public says Elon Musk | News | DW | 25.08.2018

News

Tesla to remain public says Elon Musk

Two weeks after suggesting he would take his company private, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reversed the plan. He says staying on the public stock markets is a "better path" for the firm.

Elon Musk in a Tesla car

Tesla's chief executive, Elon Musk, said Friday Tesla would continue to be traded publicly after investors convinced him not to take the US electric carmaker private.

Musk said in a statement posted to the company's blog that he let the board know that "I believe the better path is for Tesla to remain public. The Board indicated that they agree."

The sometimes eccentric entrepreneur shocked markets in early August when he announced on Twitter that he was considering taking the automaker private at a value of $72 billion (€62 billion). The tweet said he had "secured funding" for the plan, but the company later revealed it had not yet closed a deal with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

'Better off public'

Musk said Friday that based on feedback from current shareholders, as well as an assessment by financial advisers Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Silver Lake, "it's apparent that most of Tesla's existing shareholders believe we are better off as a public company."

Even though the majority of shareholders "said they would remain with Tesla if we went private, the sentiment, in a nutshell, was 'please don't do this,'" he said.

A statement issued by six members of Tesla's board of directors said the special committee formed to consider the deal to turn private had been dissolved.

  • Tesla Elon Musk (picture allianc/dpa/A. Sokolow)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    A serial entrepreneur

    Tech visionary Musk intends to revolutionize transportation, both on earth and in space, and the way humans lead their lives. Over the past two decades, the South African-born American entrepreneur has emerged as one of Silicon Valley's most recognized faces worldwide. Musk was cofounder of Paypal, which was acquired by eBay for $1.4 billion (€1.2 billion) in 2002.

  • SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rakete am Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral (Reuters/T. Baur)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    Eying space

    In 2002, Musk founded SpaceX, an aerospace manufacturer and space transport services company currently valued at over $20 billion. He wants to make space travel cheaper and, eventually, enable human life on Mars, thus giving human kind a chance at becoming multi-planetary species.

  • SpaceX will Menschen ab 2024 auf den Mars bringen (picture-alliance/dpa/Press Association Images/Spacex)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    A mission to Mars

    SpaceX's Falcon and Dragon rocket programs both already deliver payloads into Earth's orbit. The company has said it wants to launch its Mars-bound cargo flight in 2022, followed by the first Mars flight with passengers in 2024.

  • Tesla Motors Modell 3 electric cars (Reuters/Tesla)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    Transforming transportation

    After founding SpaceX, Musk set up Tesla in 2003 to come up with electric autonomous vehicles and renewable energy solutions. But production bottlenecks have plagued the company, with much of its future banked on the Model 3, its first mid-price, mass-market vehicle.

  • USA Vorstellung Elektro-LKW Tesla Semi (Reuters/A. Sage)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    Really big Teslas are coming

    After the foray into electric cars, Musk last year opened a new chapter in his book of visions as he unveiled the prototype of a futuristic all-electric heavy truck. The vehicle — dubbed the Tesla Semi — is set to go into production in 2019. It would boast 500 miles of range, a battery and motors that will last 1 million miles and cheaper total operating costs than diesel models, Musk claimed.

  • USA Vorstellung Solardach von Tesla und SolarCity (picture-alliance/Newscom/Tesla/UPI)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    Roofs made of solar tiles

    Besides running SpaceX and Tesla, Musk has also invested in the solar energy company SolarCity to turn his vision of a solar-powered future into a reality. Musk said houses equipped with Tesla's Solar Roof would feed energy to Powerwall, a sleek storage unit designed to act as an electricity fill-up station for both the house and a Tesla electric car.

  • Tesla Energy Powerwall (Reuters/P. T. Fallon)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    Dreaming an electric future

    In 2015, Musk unveiled Powerwall, a home battery unit with a selling price of $3,500 for 10kWh and $3,000 for 7kWh. The Powerwall can be controlled via one's phone, from anywhere. But slow production rates have proved to be a problem.

  • Hyperloop Testing (picture alliance/AP Photo/SpaceX)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    Hyperloop

    Hyperloop came into global prominence after it was proposed by Musk in 2013. It is viewed as a next-generation transportation system — a "fifth mode" of transport (after planes, trains, cars and boats). It uses magnetically-levitated pods and sealed partial vacuum transit tubes to move people and freight at supersonic speeds estimated to reach over 700 miles per hour (1,127 kilometers per hour).

  • Indien Artificial Intelligence (AI) Day von Intel (Getty Images/AFP/M. Kiran)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    Merging brain with AI

    In 2016, Musk co-founded Neuralink, a neurotechnology startup that is reportedly trying to create brain-computer interfaces by integrating the human brain with artificial intelligence (AI). The project is currently at an early stage of development.

    Author: Srinivas Mazumdaru


nm/aw (AFP, Reuters, AP)

