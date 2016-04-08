Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Greek-Russian conductor
Teodor Currentzis is known as the bad boy of conducting. He is the music director of the Perm Opera and Ballet Theater in Perm, Russia, an industrial city about 1100 km north of Moscow. As conductor of the MusicAeterma orchestra he is notorious for his extravagant and dramatic interpretations of classical pieces.
Winner of the KAIROS Prize in Germany, this outstanding musician with a Gothic look has adopted Russia and is revitalizing classical music from a city near the Ural Mountains, far from the usual cultural centers.