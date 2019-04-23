 Tensions flare up in Bavarian asylum center after Nigerian dies | News | DW | 12.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Tensions flare up in Bavarian asylum center after Nigerian dies

Asylum seekers pelted police officers with stones and glass bottles in the Bavarian city of Regensburg as police were trying to extract a dead body. A 31-year-old Nigerian woman had died on the premises.

Police in front of the Regensburg asylum home (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Auer)

Police officers were "harassed and attacked" while trying to retrieve a body from the Regensburg asylum center on Saturday, German authorities said.

Emergency services were called after a 31-year-old Nigerian woman died in the building. The cause of death was unknown and a "topic of police investigation," but there was no immediate indication of foul play. When the police tried to take the body out of the building, some 40 to 50 residents engaged in a standoff with the officers, threatening them and then pelting them with glass bottles and stones.

Read more: German government defends plans for immigration laws

"A part of the residents of the facility responded with increasing emotions to the presence to of the investigators," police spokesman Dietmar Winterberg said. It was not immediately clear why the situation escalated, but police said one explanation was linked with the fact that the officers barred them entry to the area where the woman had died.

Read more: Germany passes refugee migration 'stress test'

The standoff ended after some three hours, with strong police forces deploying to the Regensburg home. The authorities eventually managed to take the body out of the home. No injuries were reported.

The 31-year-old Nigerian left behind three children between the age of nine and three. The children would now enter the state child care system.

The Regensburg facility is one of several so-called Anker shelters across Germany which serve to house the asylum seekers until their status is resolved, and they are either relocated to local communities or deported.

Watch video 02:34

Building a life in Germany despite threat of deportation

dj/aw (AFP, epd, dpa, AP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Germany passes refugee migration 'stress test': expert report

A team of researchers concluded that Angela Merkel managed the 2015 refugee crisis "quite well," and Germany is better prepared for another one. But some experts had stinging words for the EU's disjointed asylum system. (08.05.2019)  

Germany: Asylum-seeker jailed for random attacks in Amberg

Four men from Afghanistan and Iran have been sentenced over arbitrary attacks on passersby in the Bavarian town of Amberg. The incident fueled debate on rules for deporting asylum-seekers who commit crimes. (10.05.2019)  

German government defends planned immigration laws

Angela Merkel's government presented its long-awaited draft immigration law to the Bundestag — and got plenty of criticism from all political sides in return. Reforms to attract skilled workers aren't enough for some. (09.05.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Building a life in Germany despite threat of deportation  

Related content

Deutschland Amberg Innenstadt

Germany: Asylum-seekers agree to confess to assaulting strangers 23.04.2019

Four asylum-seekers are set to plead guilty to assaulting passers-by on a Bavarian street in December. The incident led far-right groups to call for vigilante activity and lawmakers to call for tighter deportation laws.

Deutschland - Lesbische Asylsuchende: Success Johnson und Diana Namusoke

Lesbian asylum-seekers at the mercy of German bureaucracy 17.03.2019

Diana Namusoke and Success Johnson fled violence and discrimination back home in Africa, only to be caught up in Germany's messy asylum system. Luisa Rollenhagen reports from Berlin.

Deutschland | Abschiebung des Menschenrechtler Nguyen Quang Hong An

Outrage in Germany over deportation of Vietnamese dissident 07.04.2019

The deportation of writer and dissident Nguyen Quang Hong Nhan, seen as an "enemy of the people" in Vietnam, has drawn fierce condemnation. Critics called the move "incomprehensible" and decried state "incompetence."

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  