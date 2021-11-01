Tense times for China's Evergrande as unit sale collapses

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Fears for the future of Chinese property fim Evergrande are swirling through global financial markets, raising the possibility of contagion.
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange did not say why it has suspended trading in Evergrande shares, but there is speculation that another major developer may buy out the company's property management unit.
Troubles in the property sector, an energy crisis and shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic have contributed to weakened growth in the world's second-largest economy.
With the property giant on the brink of defaulting on its debt, Beijing looked unlikely to bail the company out. The fallout could ricochet across global financial markets.
China Evergrande, once the country's second-largest real estate developer, is drowning in debt. Some 1.5 million people have put deposits on new homes that have yet to be built. A collapse could be catastrophic.
