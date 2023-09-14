Tens of thousands dead and missing after Libya floods
More than 5,000 people have died, and over 7,000 people are still missing in the Libyan port city of Derna. Relief efforts are underway but face daunting challenges.
Night-time rescue efforts
Rescue teams are searching Derna for survivors after the port city suffered heavy flooding on Sunday. Storm Daniel hit all of eastern Libya, but Derna, population 50,000, was hit the hardest. Tens of thousands of people still missing, and the death toll could reach 20,000, the mayor has said.
Streets covered in mud and debris
The floods wrought massive destruction on Derna, which lies about 900 kilometers (550 miles) east of Libya's capital, Tripoli. On Sunday, two dams to burst after heavy rainfall, causing an avalanche of mud and debris to shoot into the city, covering streets and making buildings collapse.
Hunting for survivors, mourning the dead
Many Derna residents were buried under the mudslides or swept into the sea. Rescue workers find victims among the debris and wrap them in blankets. Derna resident Mustafa Salem told the Reuters news agency that he had lost 30 family members.
International rescue teams reach Libya
Aid convoys and emergency teams are on their way to assist the Libyan Red Crescent Ajdabiya, rescue victims and clean up the worst-affected areas. International agencies have also dispatched emergency teams to Libya. Many governments, including those of Qatar and Turkey, have pledged to swift help.
Palestinian medics and civil defense forces in Libya
Palestinian medics and civil defense forces are on their way to Libya to join the rescue and relief efforts. The United Nations has also promised rapid support for Libya. A UN team has arrived to assess needs and to help coordinate aid efforts.
Remaining belongings
Survivors are trying to salvage what they can. The floods damaged and destroyed many roads leading into the city, making it challenging for international rescue teams and humanitarian aid to reach Derna.
Reconstruction will cost billions
Hichem Abu Chkiouat, the civil aviation minister in the administration governing eastern Libya, told the Reuters news agency that reconstruction will cost billions of dollars.