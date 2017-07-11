Tennis: Serena Williams prolongs farewell with victory at US Open

Serena Williams' professional tennis career is set to last at least two more days after she overcame her first round opponent at the US Open, Danka Kovinic, 6-3, 6-3.

A packed Arthur Ashe Stadium cheered the home favorite on, with shrieks of delight greeting every point she won, while a polite applause was on offer for her opponent, ranked no.80 in the world.

Wearing a glittering dress befitting of the occasion, Williams was introduced to the New York crowd as the Queen of Queens, in reference to the borough in which the US Open is held, as well as her reign over the sport for almost a quarter of a century.

Williams got off to a shaky start, including two double faults in her opening service game, before settling and seizing an early advantage to take a 2-0 lead.

But the double faults returned in the third game, with Williams ceding the early advantage she had earned.

However, the 40-year-old regained the advantage to take a 5-3 lead by breaking to love, before serving out the first set to roars of approval.

In the second set some blistering returns of serve from Williams brought back memories of old, and in the fifth game the American broke her Montenegrin opponent to 15, to set her on the path to victory.

Williams has said she is preparing to end her tennis career, but a victory on Monday night prolongs her career for at least one more match. In the second-round match she will play against No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.

Edited by: Zac Crellin