Andrea Petkovic announces she will retire from tennis

German tennis player Andrea Petkovic has announced that she is retiring from professional tennis, indicating she would likely step away after the US Open.

"I'm still leaving the option open to add a tournament in Europe, which is a bit closer to my family and friends — but in general, this is my last tournament," the 34-year-old said in an interview with German broadcaster ARD on Sunday.

"Maybe it's already over here in New York," she added.

Injuries take their toll after 16 years on the tour

After 16 years on the tour, the former top 10 player didn't give any reasons for her announcement, though in recent years the injuries have been mounting up, undergoing knee surgery in 2020. As recently as July, the German was unable to finish her match against Annet Kontaveit in Hamburg after suffering an adductor injury, leaving the court in tears.

She is due to play Swiss Olympic champion Belinda Bencic in the first round of the US Open on Tuesday.

A few days ago she posted a cryptic training video on Instagram saying she was changing direction forever.

Petkovic has won nine WTA singles titles since turning professional at the age of 18.

She also reached the 2014 French Open semifinals and made the quarterfinals of both the Australian and US Open.

Petkovic reached the final with the German Fed Cup team in 2014, losing to the Czech Republic.

The US Open will also be the last tournament of US tennis star Serena Williams's career.

lo/jsi (dpa, SID)