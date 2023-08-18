  1. Skip to content
Tenerife: Wildfire slows advance, no new evacuations

47 minutes ago

Firefighters are making progress against a huge wildfire on the Spanish island of Tenerife that has forced the evacuation of thousands of people.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VK4r
Wildfire in TenerifeImage: Andres Gutierrez/AA/picture alliance

A wildfire that has blanketed much of the Spanish island of Tenerife with smoke and ash slowed its advance overnight, authorities said on Friday.

Fernando Clavijo, regional leader of the Canary Islands, said there were no more evacuations overnight and officials were considering lifting restrictions on almost 4,000 residents who had been ordered to stay home. Around 3,000 residents in the area had been evacuated.

"This night at least the fire and the weather behaved normally," Fernando Clavijo told at a news conference. He added, "In the two previous nights the wind, temperatures and the behaviour of the fire were highly unusual."

What is the latest on the Tenerife fires?

Officials said the blaze has extended across 42 kilometres (26 miles) and had advanced more slowly and predictably overnight, making it easier for crews to tackle the flames.

About 450 firefighters and soldiers backed by 16 aircraft were battling the blaze which has so far destroyed some 3,800 hectares (9,400) acres, regional leader Clavijo said.

Clavijo has added this is the "most complex" wildfire in the Canary Islands "in at least the past 40 years" because of the topography of the area, high temperatures and winds that changed directions frequently.

A huge cloud of smoke billows over the village of Candelaria with houses in the foreground
The wildfire began after a heatwave had dried out large areas of the islandImage: Desiree Martin /AFP via Getty Images

All access to Tenerife's mountains, including Mount Teide and the Teide Astrophysics Institute, has been closed off to prevent any incidents.

The island's two airports remain unaffected and continue to operate normally.

ai/rt (AFP, Reuters)

