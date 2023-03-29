  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel protests
The GPT-4 logo with the OpenAI logo in the background
The release of GPT 4 by OpenAi, with Microsoft's support, has sparked concern of an AI raceImage: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto/picture alliance
TechnologyUnited States of America

Tech experts call for 6-month pause on AI development

47 minutes ago

As artificial intelligence makes rapid advances, a group of experts has called for a pause. They have warned of the negative effects runaway development could have on society and humanity.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PSkr

Several leaders in the field of cutting-edge technology have signed a letter that was published on Wednesday, calling for artificial intelligence developers to pause their work for six months.

The letter warns of potential risks to society and humanity as tech giants such as Google and Microsoft race to build AI programs that can learn independently.

The warning comes after the release earlier this month of GPT-4 (Generative Pre-trained Transformer), an AI program developed by OpenAI with backing from Microsoft.

"Powerful AI systems should be developed only once we are confident that their effects will be positive and their risks will be manageable," the letter said.

Who signed the letter?

Signatories to the letter included big names such as Stability AI CEO Emad Mostaque, researchers at Alphabet-owned DeepMind, and AI heavyweights Yoshua Bengio and Stuart Russel, as well as household names such as Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

The letter says "recent months have seen AI labs locked in an out-of-control race to develop and deploy ever more powerful digital minds that no one — not even their creators — can understand, predict, or reliably control."

"We call on all AI labs to immediately pause for at least 6 months the training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4," it adds. "This pause should be public and verifiable, and include all key actors. If such a pause cannot be enacted quickly, governments should step in and institute a moratorium."

Can chatbot ChatGPT make Bing more popular?

Governments working out their approaches

The letter was organized by the non-profit Future of Life Institute — which is primarily funded by Musk according to the EU's transparency register — and follows attempts by the UK and EU to work out how to regulate this rapidly advancing technology.

The British government released a paper on Wednesday which gave an idea of its approach, but said it would "avoid heavy-handed legislation which could stifle innovation."

EU lawmakers have also been in talks regarding the need for AI rules, amid fears that it could be used to spread harmful disinformation and make entire jobs unnecessary.

But the letter has not been without criticism.

"These kinds of statements are meant to raise hype. It's meant to get people worried," Johanna Björklund, an AI researcher and associate professor at Umea University. "I don't think there's a need to pull the handbrake."

She called for more transparency rather than a pause.

ab/msh (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukraine Bachmut | Soldat der Wagner Gruppe

Ukraine updates: Bakhmut battle 'badly damaged' Wagner group

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protesters throw stones at riot police

Violence and protests on Kenya's streets

Violence and protests on Kenya's streets

Politics10 hours ago7 images
More from Africa

Asia

Chinese President Xi Jinping at The Great Hall of People

China: Is its 'socialist market economy' era over?

China: Is its 'socialist market economy' era over?

Business7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

German passport resting atop pile of other generic passports

Is Germany's new 'green card' a real opportunity?

Is Germany's new 'green card' a real opportunity?

Politics1 hour ago03:04 min
More from Germany

Europe

Aerial view of Tallinn, the capital of Estonia

EU: Estonia spat underlies challenges for Ukraine arms fund

EU: Estonia spat underlies challenges for Ukraine arms fund

Conflicts58 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Large protest with Israeli flags in Jerusalem

Israel: Critics skeptical as judicial overhaul put on pause

Israel: Critics skeptical as judicial overhaul put on pause

Politics3 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

DW MADE Still

When is a bank systemically important?

When is a bank systemically important?

TradeMarch 28, 202304:50 min
More from North America

Latin America

Authorities say some migrants set fire to mattresses after hearing they were to be deported.

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Migration13 hours ago01:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage