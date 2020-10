Tanzania elections: A choice between Magufuli and democracy?

Tanzania's President John Magufuli was celebrated for his promises to tackle corruption and trim excessive government spending when he first took office in 2015.

He quickly won accolades for ushering in a swathe of austerity cuts, such as scrapping lavish state ceremonies and unnecessary foreign travel for officials.

Magufuli also raised people's hopes for democratic reforms in the country, despite being a member of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party, which has held power since Tanzania's independence in 1961.

Then Magufuli's administration passed a raft of repressive legislation exerting what rights organizations called an alarming level of control over the country's politics in the months ahead of the 2020 presidential and general elections.

These are scheduled for Wednesday, where Magufuli hopes to win a second five-year term.

President Magufuli won 58% of the vote in a suprise win in 2015 elections

No more freedom of the press and opinion

During his first term, Magufuli built several large-scale infrastructure projects, such as the construction of a new railway line from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro. He also abolished secondary school fees.

But, says Tanzania expert Daniel El-Noshokaty, that left Tanzania with a mountain of debt.

"He hasn't achieved anything positive," said El-Noshokaty, who is the head of the German Konrad Adenauer Foundation (KAS) in Dar es Salaam.

Instead of fighting corruption, Magufuli's most important election promise from 2015, Tanzania's President has been accused of fighting the opposition.

Read more: Opinion: Tanzania's media law muzzles free speech

Opposition members have been arrested and mistreated and Tanzania has limited freedom of opinion and the press, said El-Noshokaty.

"Tanzania has slipped 53 places on the [Reporters Without Borders press freedom] index in the last four years. No country in the world has fallen by that much," he told DW.

There have been reports that SMS messages containing the names of opposition presidential candidates, such as Tundu Lissu and Maalim Saif, can’t go through when sent.

Hopes pinned on Tundu Lissu

Tundu Lissu, the opposition politician from the Party for Democracy and Progress, known as CHADEMA, is Magufuli's main rival in Wednesday's elections.

The 52-year-old lawyer returned to Tanzania at the end of July from Belgium. A fierce critic of Magufuli, Lissu had been living there in exile after being shot 16 times by unknown gunmen in September 2017.

Opposition leader Tundu Lissu believes victory is possible

Lissu's election campaign rallies have been well attended. His return has ushered in a new mood of anticipation around the elections, analyst El-Noshokaty says.

"Many young people are talking about politics again and want to vote. Previously, there was a noticeable apathy towards politics in the country."

Elections not 'free or fair'

Lissu is confident of victory.

"Our preparations for the elections on 28 October are very positive," he told DW in an interview earlier in the month. "We have sent our observers to every single polling station in the country. Of course we are facing some obstacles from the government here and there, but so far we are sure to win between 60 and 70%."

As for Magufuli, Humphrey Polepole, spokesman for the ruling CCM party, is confident the incumbent will sweep to a "landslide victory".

"We conducted a scientifically optimized election campaign. 89% of our public rallies took place in the early hours of the morning. This allowed more people to listen to our presidential candidate John Magufuli than we had expected," Polepole said at a press conference in Dar es Salaam last week.

Tanzania expert El-Noshokaty doubts that Tanzania's opposition will manage to unseat Magufuli.

"There are no free and fair elections in Tanzania. It's only trying to preserve a semblance of democracy," he said.

International observers are largely absent after Tanzania didn't invite European Union or United Nations to monitor the vote.

"The President wants an overwhelming victory and he will get it," El-Noshokaty said.

Khelef Mohammed contributed to this article.