  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Extreme weather events
Serbia
Taiwanese soldiers are seen holding grenade launchers and machine guns during a military exercise
The extended service requirement will apply to men born after January 1, 2005Image: Daniel Ceng Shou-Yi/ZUMA/picture alliance
ConflictsTaiwan

Taiwan to extend compulsory military service to one year

1 hour ago

Citing the threat from an increasingly hostile China, Taiwan said conscripts would serve longer in the military. President Tsai Ing-wen said her country had to meet the "fast and ever-changing situation."

https://p.dw.com/p/4LRm7

Taiwan will extend its compulsory military service to one year from four months, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday.

"As long as Taiwan is strong enough, it will be the home of democracy and freedom all over the world, and it will not become a battlefield," Tsai said.

She spoke after the National Security Council discussed ways to reinforce the island's civil defense to prepare for the increasing threat from China.

"The current four-month military service is not enough to meet the fast and ever-changing situation," she noted.

The change would come into effect in January 2024.

China's saber-rattling

The policy shift comes as the island is increasingly concerned over the prospect of a Chinese invasion.

"No one wants war," Tsai Ing-wen said, adding, "But my fellow countrymen, peace will not fall from the sky." 

China has sharply increased military maneuvers close to Taiwan's borders in the past year. In October, Chinese President Xi Jinping made clear that what he calls the "reunification" of Taiwan cannot be passed on to future generations.

On Monday, 71 Chinese air force aircraft, including fighter jets and drones, entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone.

During the latest incursion, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said that several Chinese planes also crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, an unofficial buffer between the two sides that lies within the defense zone.

Taiwan under increasing pressure from Chinese military: Ava Shen, Eurasia Group

'No pressure' from the US

Taiwan has been gradually shifting from a conscript military to a volunteer-dominated professional force, but China's growing assertiveness towards the island it claims as its own, as well as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, have prompted debate about how to boost defense.

Recent polling showed more than three-quarters of the Taiwanese public believed the four-month military service was too short.

Conscripts would be tasked with guarding key infrastructure, enabling regular forces to respond more swiftly in the event of any attempt by China to invade, they added.

Taiwan was, however, still massively outmanned in a conflict, with 88,000 ground forces compared with China's one million, according to US military estimates.

Tsai Ing-wen said there was "no pressure" from the United States for military reforms.

However conscripts would undergo more intense training, including shooting exercises, combat instruction used by US forces.

Taiwan does not have a lot of options: Elizabeth Freund Larus, Pacific Forum

lo/ar (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A street covered in snow at night as snow continues to fall in Buffalo

US: Biden approves aid for New York after heavy blizzard

Catastrophe5 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A view over Berbera Port from the distance with gantry cranes

At Port of Berbera, Dubai invests in Horn of Africa shipping

At Port of Berbera, Dubai invests in Horn of Africa shipping

Business23 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Filipino seafarers (right) applying for jobs at the maritime agency in Manila, Philippines

Philippines: 400,000 seafarers at risk of sailing ban

Philippines: 400,000 seafarers at risk of sailing ban

Politics20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

ACHTUNG Sperrfrist 24.12.2022 00 Uhr / Steinmeier Weihnachtsansprache 2022

President Steinmeier speaks of 'brutal' attack on Ukraine

President Steinmeier speaks of 'brutal' attack on Ukraine

PoliticsDecember 25, 202202:04 min
More from Germany

Europe

Trains at Frankfurt Main Station in the morning

Business headlines that shaped 2022

Business headlines that shaped 2022

Business22 hours ago10 images
More from Europe

Middle East

Two women soccer fans at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Women's rights in the Gulf: Progress, but still a way to go

Women's rights in the Gulf: Progress, but still a way to go

Politics14 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A man skis following a winter storm that hit the Buffalo region

Americans, Canadians face extreme winter weather

Americans, Canadians face extreme winter weather

ClimateDecember 26, 202201:50 min
More from North America

Latin America

Picture of Lucía Nadín and Aldo Quevedo, parents of the 131st grandchild recovered

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

SocietyDecember 24, 202202:10 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage