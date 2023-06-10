  1. Skip to content
Taiwan president vows to improve defense at maritime drills

12 minutes ago

Taiwan staged anti-terrorism drills in Kaohsiung City on the south of the island. It comes amid rising military tension with China, which claims the self-governed island as its own.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SPzp
Taiwanese forces respond to a simulated hostage situation
Taiwan staged anti-terrorism drills in Kaohsuing CityImage: SAM YEH/AFP/Getty Images

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said she would step up the country's defense capabilities with new technologies.

During anti-terrorism drills in Kaohsiung City on Saturday, Tsai said her government would promote policies to safeguard maritime and border security.

"The safer Taiwan is, the safer the world is," she said.

Tensions with China

The Kaohsiung drills saw members of the Taiwanese coast guard, military and police respond to a simulated hostage situation in an operation that involved helicopters, inflatable boats, and an action movie-style soundtrack played on loudspeakers.

Taiwan regularly holds military drills amid increasing military and political pressures from China, which views the self-ruled island as a breakaway province.

Beijing has vowed to control the island — by force, if necessary — and has ramped up warplane incursions into Taiwan's air defense zone in recent months.

Tsai Ing-wen surrounded by politicians and military officials in Kaohsuing City
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen attended anti-terror drills in Kaohsuing CityImage: Chiang Ying-ying/AP Photo/picture alliance

"Everyone who participated in today's drill are our country's front-line defenders. I want to emphasize again, we have to strengthen ourselves in order to ensure peace in the Taiwan Strait," the Taiwanese president said in a short speech.

"The more we are united, the more secure we are; the more secure Taiwan is, the safer the world will be."

zc/lo (AP, AFP)

Supporters of Taiwan gather outside a Los Angeles hotel during Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's visit to the United States

Taiwan's choice: China or the United States?

Taiwan's choice: China or the United States?

Following overseas trips by the current and former Taiwanese presidents, political parties are gearing up for Taiwan's 2024 election, with the slogan "war or peace" dominating the conversation.
PoliticsApril 19, 2023
