  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate change
PoliticsTaiwan

Chinese warplanes enter Taiwanese air defense area — Taipei

10 minutes ago

Taiwan's Defense Ministry said it was "monitoring the situation closely." The warplanes did not enter Taiwan's territorial airspace.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SKV5
Two Chinese fighter jets in flight taken from CCTV footage
Taipei says dozens of Chinese jets entered Taiwan's air defense identification zoneImage: CCTV/AP/picture alliance

More than 30 Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan's air defense zone on Thursday, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said.

The warplanes did not enter Taiwan's territorial airspace. China claims the self-governing island as part of its own territory and often conducts military exercises nearby.

Taiwanese Defense Ministry spokesperson Sun Li-fang said that Chinese warplanes began entering Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ)at 5 a.m. local time (2100 GMT). In total, 37 aircraft took partin the mission, the ministry said.

"Some continued… towards the Western Pacific for long-range reconnaissance training," he said.

The ministry said that Taiwan is "monitoring the situation closely."

It said that Taiwan had sent aircraft and ships to keep watch and activated land-based missile systems.

Chinese drills in the Pacific

Taiwan's ADIZ is not the same as its territorial air space but instead is self-declared airspace that is monitored for national security purposes.

China has increasingly made incursions into areas Taiwan claims as part of its ADIZ, with the largest mission this year occurring on April 9. The drills followed a visit by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen to the United States.

The area claimed by Taiwan as its ADIZ is much larger than its airspace, and overlaps with Beijing's ADIZ, including parts of the Chinese mainland. Taipei monitors and patrols the area to give its forces more time to respond to threats.

On Wednesday, the United States, the Philippines and Japan completed joint coastguard drills in the South China Sea, most of which Beijing lays claim to.

On the same day, China completed a second phase of joint air patrols with Russia over the Western Pacific.

Earlier this week, South Korea scrambled jets after Russian and Chinese warplanes entered its ADIZ.

sdi/lo (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Pilots in a Chinese fighter jet

Germany fears ex-pilots share secrets with China

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

In Lagos car drivers are waiting at the filling station; a banner is displayed to advertise diesel available

Will ending fuel subsidies boost Nigeria's economy?

Will ending fuel subsidies boost Nigeria's economy?

Business17 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Mohammad Saad wears an orange t-shirt

Pakistan-India cease-fire pays off for local hikers

Pakistan-India cease-fire pays off for local hikers

Society18 hours ago02:31 min
More from Asia

Germany

A migrant looks through a fence as others wait in a line to be registered inside a refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia, outside Nicosia, Cyprus

EU asylum policy: Will Germany agree to get tough?

EU asylum policy: Will Germany agree to get tough?

Politics7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Seven Latin American leaders stand in front of the flags of their countries.

EU looks to rekindle trade ties with Latin America

EU looks to rekindle trade ties with Latin America

Trade14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Visitors discover images and models of the Neom project during an expo in Riyadh.

Gulf states spending big on AI: Opportunity or oppression?

Gulf states spending big on AI: Opportunity or oppression?

PoliticsJune 7, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis speaking at Liberty University

Ron DeSantis' controversial policies

Ron DeSantis' controversial policies

Politics12 hours ago05:10 min
More from North America

Latin America

An Indigenous man in Brazil takes part in a march to protest

Brazil: Indigenous communities fear for property rights

Brazil: Indigenous communities fear for property rights

BusinessJune 7, 202301:49 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage