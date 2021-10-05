Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi win 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics

The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to three scientists whose cumulative work can be summed up in two words: Climate change.

Half of the prize went to Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann "for the physical modeling of Earth’s climate, quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming."

And the other half went to Giorgio Parisi "for the discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales."

The Nobel Committee got Parisi on the line from his home in Rome to Stockholm, and when asked whether he had a message for politicians meeting at the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference, he said simply: "We have to act now."

The Physics Prize

The Nobel Prize for Physics is one of two that have been awarded to the same person twice. The other is chemistry.

John Bardeen was the lucky engineer and physicist. He won the prize first in 1956 and then again in 1972, sharing it both times with two other researchers, and each time it was for work into semiconductors and semiconductivity.

In 2020, the prize was awarded for two discoveries:

Roger Penrose took half of the prize "for the discovery that black hole formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity."

And Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez shared the other half of the 2020 Physics Prize "for the discovery of a supermassive compact object at the centre of our galaxy."

A prize-heavy week

The Physics Prize is only the second in a week of awards.

It all started with Medicine on Monday. That was won by David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch.

And on Wednesday, it's Chemistry's turn.

Later in the week, there will be Nobel Prizes for Literature, Peace, and then Economic Sciences.

120 years of prize

The Nobel Prizes are in their 120th year. And over that time, it's nurtured a reputation as being both secretive and rigorous. It very often awards its accolades to more than one person but a maximum of three.

And while many scientists might quietly hope to get the recognition of a Nobel Prize one day, some have told DW it's good enough to have one's work associated with a Nobel Prize and let other scientists be the "victims" who sacrifice themselves and "bear all the burden of media hype to be there for a good cause."

But the Committee is tough: If in any year it thinks no nominees are worth it, they reserve the right to let the prize money roll over into the next year.

This year's winners receive a cash prize of 10 million Swedish Krona (about €980,000), a Nobel Medal and a range of other trinkets.

But they will have to wait until December 10, because tradition also has it that the prizes are handed out at a gala dinner in Stockholm.

