Syrians return to neighborhoods resembling wasteland

ConflictsSyriaSyrians return to neighborhoods resembling wastelandTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsSyriaAlex Footman12/22/2024December 22, 2024After the fall of the Assad regime, many Syrians have been returning to their homeland from long exile abroad. But after more than a decade of civil war, many are returning to find their homes - or even entire city blocks - unrecognizable.https://p.dw.com/p/4oTykAdvertisement