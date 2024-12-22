  1. Skip to content
ConflictsSyria

Syrians return to neighborhoods resembling wasteland

Alex Footman
December 22, 2024

After the fall of the Assad regime, many Syrians have been returning to their homeland from long exile abroad. But after more than a decade of civil war, many are returning to find their homes - or even entire city blocks - unrecognizable.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oTyk
