Syrians imprisoned under Assad reunite with families

Aya Ibrahim | Rama Jarmakani in Damascus, Syria
January 3, 2025

Under Bashar Assad, thousands disappeared into Syria's prison system. After a lightning rebel offensive toppled the regime, some Syrians were reunited with friends and family who had been detained for years.

