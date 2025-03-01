Syrians imprisoned under Assad reunite with families

ConflictsSyriaSyrians imprisoned under Assad reunite with familiesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsSyriaAya Ibrahim | Rama Jarmakani in Damascus, Syria01/03/2025January 3, 2025Under Bashar Assad, thousands disappeared into Syria's prison system. After a lightning rebel offensive toppled the regime, some Syrians were reunited with friends and family who had been detained for years.https://p.dw.com/p/4omXwAdvertisement