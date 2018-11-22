 Syrian Radio Fresh′s Raed Fares killed after opposing fundamentalist narratives | News | DW | 23.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Syrian Radio Fresh's Raed Fares killed after opposing fundamentalist narratives

Raed Fares survived previous attempts on his life, as well as kidnappings and torture. But the citizen journalist and his colleague Hamod Jnaid have been gunned down in Idlib province.

Raed Fares - Aktivist erschossen (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Kafranbl News)

Radio Fresh FM announced on its Facebook page on Friday that Raed Fares and Hamod Jnaid were "shot dead by unknown assailants riding in a van in the town of Kafr Nabel" in Syria's northwest province of Idlib.

The UK's Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the two men died from their injuries.

"They were famous for their criticism of rebels committing violations or arresting civilians, especially when it came to jihadist groups," the Observatory's Rami Abdel Rahman said. "Both have several times been detained by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham," the al-Qaida affiliate in Syria.

Fares set up Radio Fresh FM in 2013 to counter "fundamentalist narratives" in Idlib. As a result he was repeatedly targeted by armed groups.

"In 2014, I almost lost my life when two armed men opened fire at me and shot me in the chest," he wrote in an op-ed for the Washington Times in June. "I was abducted four times by al-Qaida militants and released a few days later after being tortured."

Fares was targeted by militants and regime forces alike. No group has claimed responsibility for the murders of the two men.

Jnaid said in a video posted on Facebook earlier this year: "I want freedom of opinion. I want to be able to speak and not be scared."

In September, demonstrators in Eriha, Idlib called for the release of detainees from jails

In September, demonstrators in Eriha, Idlib called for the release of detainees from jails

US funding cuts

Fares had regretted the US decision to cut funds both to his radio station and to Syrian opposition groups. "As a journalist and activist, I felt I had a duty to counter the fundamentalist narratives that are spreading among people who have no other source for hope in our wartorn homeland," Fares wrote.

"If it weren't for us and other independent voices, terrorists would be the only source of information about Syria locally and internationally," he explained. "For that reason, the terrorist groups (and the regime) see us as a direct threat."

Watch video 03:49
Now live
03:49 mins.

Turkish Red Crescent aids desperate refugees in Idlib

jm/msh (AP, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Buffer zone in Idlib: A ray of hope in Syria

The demilitarized buffer zone in the Syrian city of Idlib may be established on Monday — if Damascus and the rebels stick to the agreement. DW explains the key points. (14.10.2018)  

Syria rebels withdraw heavy weapons from Idlib frontline

Russia and Turkey's deal to demilitarize the battle lines around Idlib has been moved on a step. A buffer zone is intended to separate Syrian troops from rebel fighters, and prevent a full-scale assault on the city. (08.10.2018)  

Pro-Turkey rebels start pullout from Syria's Idlib under deal

The rebel group Failaq al-Sham has begun withdrawing from a demilitarized zone in northern Syria, a monitor says. But the group has denied the report. (30.09.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Turkish Red Crescent aids desperate refugees in Idlib  

Related content

Syrien Krieg Idlib | Kämpfer der Opposition

Syria regime attack kills 23 rebels in truce zone 09.11.2018

Syrian government forces have killed 23 rebels near Idlib province, in what is the reportedly the deadliest incident in the planned de-militarized zone since it was announced.

Syrien Abzug der schweren Waffen aus Idlib

Buffer zone in Idlib: A ray of hope in Syria 14.10.2018

The demilitarized buffer zone in the Syrian city of Idlib may be established on Monday — if Damascus and the rebels stick to the agreement. DW explains the key points.

Idlib Syrien

Syria rebels withdraw heavy weapons from Idlib frontline 08.10.2018

Russia and Turkey's deal to demilitarize the battle lines around Idlib has been moved on a step. A buffer zone is intended to separate Syrian troops from rebel fighters, and prevent a full-scale assault on the city.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 